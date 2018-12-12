WWE Smackdown Live results with highlights: December 11, 2018

Daniel Bryan opened this week's Smackdown Live talking trash about the fans. He was not afraid to blast AJ Styles, as well since the contender can't hit him. Mustafa Ali from 205 Live showed up to confront the champion and asked about is heel-turn. Daniel Bryan teased a match with him and eventually denied it. Plus, he slapped Ali into the face.

Mustafa Ali jumped on Bryan to create a physical altercation. This set up the opening contest of Smackdown Live between the two. Bryan started the match with kicks to the chests of Ali who came back with a Superkick. He tried to hit an inverted 450 splash but Daniel Bryan picked up his knees. The champion locked in the heel-hook on Ali forcing him to tap out. Bryan punished Ali with the heel-hook even after the match was over.

The earlier announced triple-way rap-battle was converted into a two-way battle between The Usos and The Bar. The New Day hosted this segment. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were dressed like Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels from the Dumb and Dumber movie. Once the rap was over, a physical brawl broke out among them. The Bar stood tall putting down Usos and New Day.

The Miz came out on Smackdown demanding Shane McMahon to team up with him in a match. The Commissioner gave a positive response to his pledge after initial hesitation. Two jobbers came out and tried to attack Shane McMahon from the back. But he fought back and applied a triangle lock on one of them to get the submission win.

Randy Orton had a promo segment on Smackdown revisiting the way he punished Rey Mysterio for the last several weeks. We also learned that he will compete against the Masked Luchador at TLC in a Chairs Match. By the end of the promo, Mysterio hit Orton with a chair in the back. He also hit a 619 on Orton to keep him away from the ring.

Jeff Hardy and Rusev competed in a tag team match against Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura on Smackdown. Carmella and R-Truth delivered a dance break before the match began. Rusev was on the verge of pinning Nakamura with a kick but Joe broke the pinfall. Hardy neutralized him with a Twist of Fate. Rusev hit Nakamura with the Machka Kick to pick up the pinfall win.

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka was the main event of this week's Smackdown. Becky Lynch was sitting at the ringside during this match. Charlotte was able to lock in the Figure Four at one point to which Asuka countered with the chokehold. Bur Charlotte came out of it and hit her with a spear. Asuka kicked out of it raising frustrations in Charlotte who took out a Kendo Stick. The match was disqualified as Charlotte hit both Becky and Asuka with it. But Asuka prevailed smashing the stick on both her TLC opponents. She posed with the stick to end this week’s Smackdown.