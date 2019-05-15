WWE Smackdown Live results with highlights: May 14, 2019

There was a women’s tag team match where the Japanese sensations were in action. Also, the male competitors for MITB ladder match featured in a huge fatal-4-way contest. Here are the results from the show emanated from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Smackdown kicked off with Roman Reigns who invited The Miz to the show. The two talked about having unfinished business from Raw. Shane McMahon and Elias soon showed up and called Daniel Bryan and Rowan as a backup. The four pounced on Reigns and Miz. The Usos came out to neutralize things and threw out all four of the heels to stand tall in the segment.





A Fatal Four Way Match was next on Smackdown with the lineup of Randy Orton vs. Andrade vs. Finn Balor vs. Ali. The match ended with a high-flying move from Balor putting down Orton and Ali. But Andrade sent him shoulder-first into the ring steps and planted with a Hammerlock DDT to win the match. He went on to set up the ladder trying to retrieve the MITB briefcase. But Ricochet showed up to shove him off the ladder and capture it.

Charlotte Flair was out next on Smackdown to throw her view on the illustrious rivalry against Becky Lynch. She claimed to become the new women's champion on this Sunday and end the feud, forever. A video package aired to focus on their rivalry as we headed to backstage seeing Lacey Evans giving an interview promising to become new Raw Women’s champion at Money in the Bank.

Shane McMahon announced a tag team match with the lineup of Shane McMahon, Elias, Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos after what transpired earlier on Smackdown. Elias hit the Drift Away on Jet but Jimmy countered with a Superkick. Bryan hit him with the knees whereas Rowan hit a clothesline on Roman only to get back a Superman Punch. Elias sent Roman into the steel steps and tagged Shane McMahon who hit the coast to coast on Jey to get the win. The Miz ran out with a chair after the match, forcing the heels to retreat.

Asuka and Kairi Sane competed in a women's division match against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Asuka took control of the match with a flurry of kicks on Mandy followed by a release German Suplex. The Asuka Lock was in only for Sonya to break it up. She threw Kairi Sane off the ring and blocked the kicks of Asuka to convert it into a Spinebuster. Mandy got the tag and got caught in a simple roll-up to suffer a pinfall loss.





Kevin Owens Show was back on Smackdown main event with WWE champion Kofi Kingston as the special guest. Kofi came out first to cut a promo on Kevin Owens who appeared on the ramp with Sami Zayn. Kevin and Sami beat up on Kofi Kingston until Xavier Woods appeared only to get thrown to the ring steps by Sami. Owens tried to hit the Cannonball on Kofi who moved out of the way and landed a Trouble in Paradise on Sami. Owens retreated as Kofi stood tall to close this week's Smackdown.