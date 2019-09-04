WWE Smackdown Live results with highlights: September 3, 2019

Footage reminded us about the heel turn of Bayley on Raw as Smackdown women's champion came out to open the show. She addressed the heel turn claiming that Sasha Banks always had her back and so she did not think twice to make an ally with her.

Soon Charlotte Flair walked out claiming that she will take the title away from Bayley at Clash of Champions. She tried to blindside Bayley with an attack when Banks ran out to the ring. The duo of Bayley and Banks unloaded chair shots on Flair to keep her grounded.

The opening contest of Smackdown featured a King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match between Ali and Elias. The latter name was in control of the match by delivering a Suplex on the ramp and sending Ali face-first into the barrier. Elias had the Stretch Muffler submission locked in until Ali nailed him with a Superkick. But he missed the inverted 450-splash allowing Elias to connect with a Big Knee followed by the Drift Away finisher for the win.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross competed in a non-title match on Smackdown against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Cross was in control of the match by slamming Rose to the mat and taking out both the opponents with a leap-off. Bliss received the tag and planted Deville with a big DDT. She went for the Twisted Bliss but Cross slammed Rose to the ring post to distract her. Bliss missed the spot as Deville rocked her with a knee strike. Rose got the tag and pinned Bliss for the win.

Randy Orton walked into Smackdown to cut a promo on the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston being stupid. He had never beat Orton and never will be, as per his claim. So he did not want to wait until Clash of Champions for the fight to go down. New Day's music hit the arena but Kofi did not come out. We saw the Revival attacking him at the backstage area as Orton joined them. A Super RKO followed on Kofi to keep him floored as the heel trio posed to end the segment.

The second King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match from Smackdown between Andrade and Chad Gable took place, next. Zelina Vega mocked Gable for his short height before the match began. Gable started with big kicks and hit a Chickenwing suplex. Andrade came back with Three Amigos but Gable countered with German Suplexes. Andrade rocked him with a big Elbow but Gable rolled him up for the win.

Aleister Black vs. Shelton Benjamin was up next on Smackdown Live which started with a big roundhouse kick from Black. Shelton came back with some furious strikes followed by a Big Kick. Black dodged another such kick and connected with a Black Mass to pick up the big win.

Shinsuke Nakamura toyed with a local talent named Andrew Morton as Sami Zayn sat on commentary and showered him with some flattening words. Soon Nakamura pinned the talent with a Kinshasa after which several superstars ran down to the ring to capture the 24/7 Championship. A brawl was underway by the end of which R-Truth stood tall running away with the title.

Daniel Bryan appeared in the main event segment of Smackdown demanding an apology from Roman Reigns since he has nothing to do with the attacks. Reigns appeared on the show only to suffer the wrath of Rowan from behind. The big man put Reigns down with an Iron Claw Slam and hit him with the steel steps. Rowan soon turned on Bryan delivered another Iron Claw on him through the announce table. He continued goading about the attack on Reigns as the show came to an end.