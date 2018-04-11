WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: April 10, 2018

Shane McMahon opened this week's Smackdown Live as he recalled moments from his Wrestlemania match alongside Daniel Bryan. He also gave a massive news saying that Bryan is no longer the general manager of the show and so a new authority figure is needed on the show. And to everyone's surprise, Paige was introduced as the new GM of Smackdown live. She straight away announced AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan for the main event match.

Later, a number one contender's match was contested for the Smackdown tag team titles. The New Day and The Usos competed in it for the umpteenth time. Big E was downed by double superkicks by the Usos. Jay Uso connected with a top rope splash on Xavier Woods to get the pinfall win. After the match, The Bludgeon Brothers had a staredown against the Usos to end the segment.

Natalya competed in a match against Naomi. Naomi hit a moon assault from the top rope to get the win. After this segment, Charlotte Flair came down to the ring to talk about her monumental win against Asuka at Wrestlemania. While looking for a new challenge, she encountered Billie Kay and Peyton Royce who made their debut.

These two delivered a vicious assault on Charlotte laying her down on the mat. This led Carmella to come running down to cash in with the Money in the Bank briefcase. She delivered a kick to the face of Charlotte to get the pinfall win and become the new Smackdown Women's Champion.

Next up, a triple threat match was contested on the show between Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, and Rusev. The winner would become the number one contender for the United States Championship. Rusev was about to win the match with a Machka Kick on Roode following it with an Accolade. But, Randy Orton came from behind and hit an RKO to secure the victory.

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles competed in the main event of Smackdown Live. It was an entertaining match with Bryan setting up AJ in a Tree of Woe and delivered some kicks. While going for a top rope move, Shinsuke Nakamura showed up from nowhere and attacked both the competitors to make the contest disqualified. The show came to an end with Nakamura hitting a low blow to Styles, again.