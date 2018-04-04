WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: April 3, 2018

To stack-up the show, three new matches were confirmed before the show where we witnessed the two participants of the WWE Championship match teaming up at the show hosted by the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Smackdown Live kicked off with Daniel Bryan with the crowd chanting with YES!! YES!!. Shane McMahon also joined him and addressed his current status. He confirmed that he is headed into Wrestlemania after overcoming a viral infection. Bryan apologized to Shane for favoring Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the past few months and they hugged it out in the ring to settle their differences.

In the opening contest of Smackdown Live, we had Charlotte Flair squaring off against long-time rival, Natalya. At one point, both the women were down and Carmella ran out with his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Queen delivered a big boot to keep her down and locked in the Figure Eight on Nattie to make her tap out. Asuka walked in after the match to have a final confrontation with Charlotte before Wrestlemania.

Bobby Roode was present at ringside for the match between Rusev and Jinder Mahal. The Bulgarian Brute failed to lock in the Accolade twice but he was successful to hit Mahal with a Machka Kick to pick up the win. After the match, Randy Orton hit Rusev with an RKO. Aiden English also suffered the same consequence and the segment ended with a face-off between Orton and Roode.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn showed up at ringside, out of nowhere and joined the announce table. They went on a rant about their Wrestlemania opponents and vowed to have their own moment at the biggest event of the year. Shane and Daniel Bryan sent some securities to the ring to escort these two out of the show.

An eight-man tag team match took place on Smackdown between Zack Ryder, Fandango, Dillinger and Tyler Breeze vs. Dolph Ziggler, Mojo Rawley, Baron Corbin, and Primo. Corbin hit the End of Days on Fandango to pick up the win in favor of the heels.

The New Day and The Usos had a confrontation at the backstage area before the Bludgeon Brothers arrived on the scene. They decided to retaliate instead of getting into a fight.

In the main event of Smackdown Live, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura had a matchup against Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. It turned out to be a short contest as Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Chad Gable to pick up the win.

After the match, Benjamin attacked Nakamura from behind but he managed to fight it off. AJ went for a Phenomenal Forearm but did not deliver to Nakamura and patted on his head to end the show.