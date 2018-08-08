WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: August 7, 2018

Also, the two contenders for women's championship tested their friendship before the title opportunity. Here are the full results from the show hosted by the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Randy Orton opened this week's Smackdown Live. He was out to cut a heel promo after attacking Jeff Hardy last week. He blamed each and everyone from the WWE Universe for this. Now that he has erased the Enigma, people might start to respect the Viper. He finished the promo segment and went backstage.

Charlotte and Becky Lynch worked as a tag team in the opening contest of Smackdown Live. They took on against the IIconics. Becky Lynch tagged in Charlotte Flair who downed Peyton and Billie with a moon-sault off the top rope.

Thereafter, she locked in the Figure Eight on Peyton to get the submission win. Carmella taunted Charlotte and Becky Lynch showing the title after the match.

AJ Styles returned on Smackdown Live to deliver another promo. He mentioned how Samoa Joe broke years of friendship in just mere seconds. But at Summerslam, he will not get success in stealing the title from him playing mind games.

Zelina Vega and Lana received a rematch on Smackdown. This time, Rusev was present at ringside to support her wife. Shenanigans broke out as Andrade Almas tried to distract Lana in between the match. Aiden English ran out and pushed Almas into Lana, accidentally. This allowed Vega to give double knees into the ropes for the win.

Shinsuke Nakamura competed against R-Truth in a singles contest. Truth went for the scissors kick but received a knee to the back from Nakamura. The United States Champion then delivered the Kinshasa on Truth to get the win. The Bludgeon Brothers squashed a local tag team named 3KS. They delivered their pendant powerbomb to get the win.







The Miz was absent from Smackdown Live for a second week in a row. Byron Saxton interviewed him from ringside. Miz accepted the challenge made by Daniel Bryan for a Summerslam match. But he continued insulting Bryan that forced the latter one to attack him at backstage. The security team pulled Bryan away allowing The Miz to blast Bryan’s head with a flower vase.





Smackdown tag team tournament finale was the main event of the show. Cesaro and Big E started the match. E was the one to gain the upper hand. But Cesaro managed to lock in the Sharpshooter. Kofi Kingston broke it up and gave a spinning DDT to neutralize Sheamus. Thereafter, E and Kofi gave the Midnight Hour to Cesaro to pick up the win and advance to Summerslam.