WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: December 26, 2017

Bengaluru, Dec 27: Last night marked the last televised edition WWE programming by virtue of Smackdown Live from the Windy City. We expected to witness a WWE Championship match on the night to close the year on a bigger note.

Plus, the US title’s future was also said to be determined. Check out the results from the night at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Smackdown Live kicked off with Daniel Bryan who announced the main event of the night between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. He also addressed about how Dolph Ziggler relinquished the United States Championship, last week.

So, he confirmed that a new champion will be crowned in a tournament. This segment was cut short with Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable who complained about not getting their opportunity for the tag titles in a 2-on-2 capacity.

They were soon interrupted by Aiden English and Rusev who had the same pledge. It is to be noted that the Chicago crowd was louder than ever with the 'Rusev Day’ chants. The New Day soon joined the party to keep them vocal. This forced Bryan to start a triple threat tag team match between them with the winner getting a shot to the titles. Benjamin and Gable emerged victorious by connecting with a double team powerbomb-clothesline combo on Big E to pick up the win.

Shane McMahon was seen frustrated with Daniel Bryan again handing out yet another opportunity to a man like Kevin Owens. He has no right to face the WWE Champion, AJ Styles. Bryan said that Shane needed to stop being acting like his father, Vince McMahon. Styles vs. Owens was one of the best rivalries of 2017 and the crowd would love to see them in a match.

Breezango received yet another match against The Bludgeon Brothers. It was a rematch from the Clash of Champions PPV which was dominated by Rowan and Harper. As they were looking for a finish, The Ascension ran down to attack them making the contest, a disqualification. Ascension walked away with Breezango to save them from Bludgeon Brothers.



Ruby Riott competed in singles match against Naomi with a lot of bad blood between them. By taking advantage of the distractions by the other members of Riott Squad, Riott hit a kick on Naomi to pick up the pinfall win. They went on to attack Naomi and Charlotte Flair who ran down to make the save. But, Natalya emerged with Carmella, Lana, Tamina by her side to swat them away from the ring.

In the US Championship tournament, Bobby Roode had the first match against Baron Corbin. He countered a chokeslam attempt from the former champ and rolled him up for the victory. In the second matchup, Jinder Mahal locked horns against Tye Dillinger. Mahal had a dominant show by winning the contest after delivering his pendant move, Khallas.



AJ Styles took on Kevin Owens in a non-title matchup with Sami Zayn providing the distractions, continuously. This le Shane McMahon to come out and advise the referee to ban Zayn from ringside.

It created a chaos in the ringside area as Owens rolled Styles up with a handful of tights for the win. Shane was irate as Owens and Zayn celebrated to end the last edition of Smackdown Live for 2017.