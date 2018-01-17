WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: January 16, 2018

Bengaluru, January 17: Last night's edition of Smackdown Live was hyped with a series of matches, where we saw the semi-finale of the US title and also a six-woman tag team match that took place at the Laredo Energy Center in Laredo, Texas.

The first semi-final match for the United States Championship opened the night's show. Xavier Woods faced Jinder Mahal after cutting a long promo. The Singh Brothers were at the ringside to add distraction to Woods. However, The New Day members neutralized the issue by attacking the duo.

While, all this was happening outside the ring, Jinder used the distraction to hit the Khallas to pick up the win and advance to the finale of the tournament.

The second semifinal followed that, where Bobby Roode locked horns with Mojo Rawley who targeted the mid-section of the Glorious One. However, Roode came back with a spinebuster and followed it up with the DDT to pick up the win.

The other finalist, Jinder Mahal attacked Roode after the match which led Daniel Bryan to show up and officially book the title match later in the night.

Later, the show continued as AJ Styles had a backstage segment for an interview with Renee Young. While being questioned on the handicap championship match at Royal Rumble, he stated that he will abolish the YES movement from the WWE.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were not at the Laredo Energy Center to cause any harm to the champion.

In another backstage segment, the tag team champions, The Usos were busy promoting their 2 out of 3 falls title match at Royal Rumble. While their challengers, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable attacked them from the back to end the segment.

Later, in a cut scene promo, all the women from the Smackdown women's division talked about the first ever women's Royal Rumble match at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

Next up, as previously confirmed the six-woman tag team match took place, where Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Naomi took on the three members of the Riott Squad.

Naomi rolled up and was on the verge of picking up the win but Sarah Logan broke the pinfall. Charlotte replied to her with a spear after which Ruby Riott delivered a kick to Naomi's head. Liv Morgan then connected with the knees on Naomi to pick up the win.

In the main event of Smackdown we witnessed Bobby Roode going up against Jinder Mahal. The former WWE Champion punished Roode and aimed for the injured abdomen for the entire match. But, Roode came back with a blockbuster and then a Glorious DDT to win the match and become the new United States Champion. He celebrated the victory with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan to end the show.