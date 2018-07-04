WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: July 3, 2018

Team Hell No kicked off the show as they started having differences as always during their promo, but the pair were interrupted by The Usos. The former tag champions questioned how Kane and Daniel Bryan received a title opportunity by just hugging it out. Hence, the GM sanctioned a tag team main event between the two teams after this confrontation.

Next up, Jeff Hardy came out with his United States Open Challenge in the opening contest of Smackdown Live. The Miz accepted the challenge and set up the title match. He tried to steal the win by a roll-up by using the ropes. But the referee caught him red-handed and stopped the count. Jeff connected with the Twist of Fate and followed it up with the Swanton Bomb to retain his title.

Later, the New Day was out to host an Independence Day pancake eating challenge. As they started the contest, the lights went off and SAnitY came out to interrupt the fun. They attacked the three members of the New Day from out of nowhere. The assault continued until the heels delivered a flying neckbreaker to Woods through a table.

Next up, it was the return of the inter-gender match to WWE, Asuka took on James Ellsworth, who had Carmella at ringside for support. Despite that Asuka was on a roll in the match as she deilvered some kicks to her opponent. Ellsworth decided to leave the ring and Asuka chased him down to the backstage to end the match as count out. Later Carmella gave a cheap shot to Asuka to end the segment

Later, the WWE Champion AJ Styles was in action and faced Aiden English in a one-on-one match on Smackdown. Rusev was present at ringside to support English. Despite this, Styles hit a backbreaker on English and locked in the Calf Crusher to get the submission win. After the match, Rusev attacked Styles from the back and sent the champion to the steel steps and locked in the Accolade to lay him down.

In women's division action, Becky Lynch had a singles contest with Peyton Royce of the IIconics. Billie Kay provided distraction to give Royce the upper hand. But Becky came back with an exploder suplex and then locked the arm-bar to get the win.

In the main event, Team Hell No met The Usos as per the GM's earlier announcement. The stipulation was that if the Usos win they will be added to tag team title match. But, the USO failed as Daniel Bryan connected with his pendant running knee to Jimmy while Kane gave Jey the Chokeslam to get the win. The Bludgeon Brothers came out after the match to have a confrontation with Team Hell No to end Smackdown.