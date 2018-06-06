WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: June 5, 2018

Smackdown kicked off with Carmella gloating about her title reign and slammed Asuka for her loss in the Wrestlemania match against Charlotte Flair. Asuka soon arrived at the scene to confront her. But, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville quickly interrupted the pair.

Deville was there with one intention in mind and that was to demand a rematch against Asuka from last week. But Asuka, known for her commanding persona wanted to face both Mandy and Sonya. So the Smackdown GM sanctioned a two-on-one handicap match in which Asuka emerged victorious by locking in the Asuka Lock on Deville. Mandy distracted her after the match was over and this allowed Carmella to hit Asuka with the championship belt.

Next up, the previously announced mixed tag team match took place on Smackdown Live. The lineup was Jimmy Uso and Naomi vs. Aiden English and Lana. The Usos and Naomi cut a promo before the match. Naomi leveled both English and Lana with a superfly. English got to his feet after that only to receive a superkick from Jimmy. This earned the face team an easy victory.

Later, as per earlier announcement, the WWE Championship contract signing took place in the backstage area. Paige was present during this segment along with AJ Styles and Nakamura. The contender continued his heel antics during this segment which forced AJ to slap him. Meanwhile, officials arrived at the scene to prevent a brawl between the pair.

Next up on Smackdown, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch fought in a one-on-one match. Lynch went for an early submission move which was avoided by Charlotte. She tried to counter it with a moon assault but Becky got her knees up to counter and this allowed Lynch to lock in the dis-arm-her to pick up a huge win.

Harper competed in a singles matchup against Karl Anderson. The latter one rolled the big man to get a pinfall win. Big Cass featured in an interview with Renee Young. He promised to erase the fluke victory of Daniel Bryan from Backlash when they square off at MITB again.

In the main event of Smackdown Live, The New Day took on the team of Rusev, Samoa Joe, and The Miz in a six-man tag team match. Miz threw three pancakes on his own partners accidentally. So they left him high and dry in the ring. The New Day took advantage of this and hit the Midnight Hour to get the win.