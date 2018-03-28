WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: March 27, 2018

Plus, a series of matches were confirmed to take place on the show. Check out the results from the show hosted at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jinder Mahal was seen standing inside the ring at the very beginning of Smackdown Live. He gave news of Sunil Singh to be injured after last week’s ambush. Hence, he was unable to compete in the scheduled tag team match.

So, he brought out a new partner in the form of Rusev. Sunil Singh suffered another attack from Randy Orton to stay neutralized from the competition.

A chaos broke out inside the ring that created miscommunication between Randy Orton and Bobby Roode who took on Mahal and Rusev. Orton hit Roode with an RKO to surprise us all. This allowed Rusev to connect with a Machka Kick on Orton to pick up the pinfall win. After the match, he went in search for the GM to demand an opportunity for the US Championship.

Becky Lynch had a match with Ruby Riott on Smackdown in singles competition. Despite the interference from the Riott Squad, Lynch picked up the win via a roll-up. Later, she tossed every one of the heel faction out of the ring to indicate the women’s battle royal at Wrestlemania. Dolph Ziggler defeated Tyler Breeze in a singles match with a zig-zag and pointed out that he is winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Daniel Bryan was present on Smackdown Live to address the attack from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn from last week. These two were reinstated on the roster so that a match can be set up. He announced that Shane McMahon should be good to go at Wrestlemania. Hence, Daniel Bryan will team up with Shane to take on against the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania. If the heels lose their match they would lose their job.

The New Day was back on Smackdown after the brutal assault by Bludgeon Brothers. So, a tag team match took place between these two teams. Harper went right after to injure them again with a Mallet in hand when The Usos made the save. The match was disqualified but the Bludgeons stood tall with the mallets. Usos and New Day decided to retreat from the ring.





In the main event match, Shinsuke Nakamura competed against Shelton Benjamin with AJ Styles being present at the ringside area. Despite interferences from Chad Gable, he hit the Kinshasa to pick up the win. After the match, the two heels attacked AJ Styles from behind. But, once again, Nakamura ran down to the ring making the save. He teased to hit AJ Styles with a Kinshasa but did not hit him to save the day for Wrestlemania. Smackdown came to an end with this.