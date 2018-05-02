WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: May 1, 2018

To add the much needed hype before the pay-per-view, a face-off for the WWE Championship and a special edition of Miz TV alongside a six-woman tag team match were all confirmed for this week's show hosted by the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec.

The Miz TV kicked off this week's Smackdown Live in Montreal. The crowd chanted his wife, Maryse's name for which the Hollywood A-Lister gave a positive response. He later took responsibility as the host of his show and introduced Jeff Hardy to the show. The Miz slammed Hardy with harsh words. Randy Orton and Shelton Benjamin joined them in the ring. Orton and Hardy stood tall after sending the heels outside the ring.

After this altercation, we received the opening contest of Smackdown where Hardy and Orton teamed up against Benjamin and Miz. The Viper put Miz through the announce table with a back-breaker. Thereafter, he hit double DDT to both Miz and Benjamin. While he also gave an RKO to Benjamin to finish the match. Even, Jeff digested an RKO after the match.

Next up, Big Cass had a promo segment on Smackdown to add hype to his Backlash match against Daniel Bryan. He blasted the Montreal crowd, verbally and took pride about being a New Yorker. A midget appeared on the show dressed as Daniel Bryan only to receive a vicious beatdown from Cass. The officials ran out to stop the big man.

Later, The Bar had a backstage confrontation with the New Day. This set up a singles match between Sheamus and Xavier Woods. Big E was out there to help his buddy but instead hit the ringside barrier, hard. Woods, meanwhile, brought Cesaro down with the high-flying move. Thereafter, he picked up the win with a small package to Sheamus.

AJ Styles was introduced by Renee Young to the Montreal crowd who gave an incredible ovation for the champion. His promo about the title match at Backlash was cut short by Samoa Joe who promised to put Roman Reigns to sleep on Sunday. Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura appeared from behind to deliver another low blow to Styles and follow it up with a Kinshasa to end the segment.

In the main event, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Asuka teamed up to take on Smackdown Women’s Champion Carmella and The IIconics. Charlotte Flair almost cut Carmella into half with a huge spear and then delivered a moonsault on Kay and Mella to floor them. Inside the ring, Asuka locked in her signature submission move on Peyton to win the contest and close the show.