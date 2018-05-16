WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: May 15, 2018

Daniel Bryan kicked off the show with a huge cheer from the London crowd and was set to being interviewed by Renee Young, but Big Cass interrupted. He continued to insult Bryan with some nasty words and once he started insulting Brie Bella, Bryan could not resist and attacked Cass in the knees. It continued until the officials came out to stop the duo.

In the opening contest of Smackdown Live, The New Day squared off against The Bar. Big E and Xavier Woods competed as part of the New Day. Big E delivered a huge spear through the ring apron to Sheamus. While, Woods connected with a flying elbow on Cesaro inside the ring to pick up the win.

Carmella threw a royal Mellabration and said that she is better than Charlotte, Alexa Bliss or Ronda Rousey. Paige came out to a huge reception from her home fans to announce the next opponent for Carmella. She was asked to defend her title against Asuka at the MITB PPV. Mella decided to leave the ring once Asuka appeared.

Andrade Cien Almas made his Smackdown Live debut with a match against a local talent, Jake Constantino. The former NXT Champion hit the double knees and then followed it up with a hammerlock DDT to pick up the win. After this quick match, Zelina Vega cut a promo about the lack of worthy competition on the show.

Due to her victory over Becky Lynch, last week, Mandy Rose demanded for her to be added in the MITB ladder match. But, the GM instead decided to announce a qualifying match. She booked a triple threat match between Becky Lynch, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The Irish Lass-kicker advanced to the MITB PPV by forcing Mandy to tap out with her dis-arm-her submission move.

In the main event, AJ Styles clashed with Shinsuke Nakamura. The reigning champion went for a Styles Clash on the ring apron but Nakamura countered and pushed Styles at the referee, and play-acted to be hit by a low blow. This distraction allowed him to connect with a reverse exploder and the Kinshasa to pick up the win. He will now get to choose the stipulation for their Money in the Bank title match.