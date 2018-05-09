WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: May 8, 2018

WWE Smackdown kicked off with general manager Paige, who came out to address the events thats happende at the Backlash PPV. Plus, she also confirmed that there will be two MITB ladder matches on June 17th for the male and female division and announced the first set of qualifying matches were set to take place later on the show.

We straight away headed to action as the first qualifier for the MITB ladder match was contested between Jeff Hardy and The Miz. In the early exchange, Jeff attempted a spear but Miz countered it. He, later connected with a sunset flip but Miz kicked out of that as well. Later, Jeff was able to hit the Twist of Fate and went to the top rope for the Swanton Bomb and missed it once again which allowed the Miz to capitalize on the error with a roll-up for the win.

In the women's qualifier, Charlotte Flair competed in a match against Peyton Royce. The genetically superior athlete connected with a spear to Royce but the Aussie stayed strong and kicked out of the pin. Later, Flair attempted the moonsault off the top rope, but it was countered with a knee to the face. Despite this, Charlotte was able to lock the Figure-eight on Peyton to win via submission.

Cesaro looked furious with Sheamus after the Celtic Warrior lost to Xavier Woods on Smackdown, last week. So, he challenged Woods for a match this week. In this entertaining contest, Big E started throwing pancakes on Sheamus. Even then, the Irishman managed to distract Woods while attempting for a top rope move. Cesaro used that distraction to deliver an uppercut on Woods to pick up the win.

Becky Lynch had a singles contest against Mandy Rose on Smackdown. Sonya Deville was banned from ringside. Mandy sent Lynch face-first onto the turnbuckle and rolled her up for the win.

Daniel Bryan competed in the second qualifier for men's division's MITB against Rusev. He went for his quick moves earlier in the match but got floored with a slam. Later, he went onto deliver the YES kicks but fell victim to another slam from Rusev. Bryan delivered a missile dropkick from the top rope but Rusev hit him in the midribs. Later, the Bulgarian Brute delivered the Machka kick to win the match and advance to MITB.