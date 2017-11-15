WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: November 14, 2017

Bengaluru, November 15: Last night was the final edition of Smackdown Live before the Survivor Series PPV this Sunday and all hell was set to break loose with a potential Raw invasion of Smackdown.

Plus, the Smackdown Women’s Championship and the United States Championship were also on the line to make the show even bigger.

Here are the results from the show hosted by the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

WWE Smackdown kicked off with Shane McMahon addressing the locker room on plans for Survivor Series PPV. He inspired all the superstars with motivational talks. All the champions took an oath to remain united for this Sunday's PPV event.

Back in the ring, Daniel Bryan returned to Smackdown Live to a huge reception from the crowd. After talking on the Survivor Series, he called out AJ Styles to the ring. The crowd went nuts as the WWE Champion arrived.

The Phenomenal One talked about his match at Survivor Series against Brock Lesnar and how he will defeat the beast incarnate as a representative of Smackdown Live.

Once his promo was over, he had a backstage segment with Jinder Mahal where the Mordern Day Maharaja claimed to take back his championship once Survivor Series passes by.

Jimmy Uso had a singles match against Chad Gable where he defeated him with quite ease via a superkick. Jey Uso also provided a distraction from outside en route to the victory. The Usos later cut a promo on their opponents at the upcoming PPV, The Bar.

Charlotte Flair and Natalya contested in a memorable match for the Smackdown women's championship. Natalya failed to pick up the win even with the sharpshooter locked in.

Charlotte countered the submission with a big boot and followed it with her own submission, figure eight lock to win her fifth Women's championship. After the match, her father, Ric Flair came out to congratulate and raise her hand.

The main event of Smackdown between The New Day and Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn ended in disqualification as The Shield interefed to start a siege on Smackdown. The Raw roster ransacked throughout the locker room area cleaning everyone out.

Later, The Shield delivered two powerbombs to Shane McMahon while Kurt Angle delivered an Angle Slam as well inside the ring to close the show. That was a major statement before Survivor Series indeed.