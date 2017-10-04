WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: October 3, 2017

Bengaluru, October 4: Last night was the final episode of Smackdown Live before we approach the WWE Network exclusive event, Hell in a Cell. The show was able to create some major hype going into the special event of the year.

Check out the review of the episode that took place at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

The show kicked off like Monday Night Raw where the entire Smackdown roster paid tribute to the Las Vegas terror victims.

Then, we went live with an interview as Renee Young hosted Nakamura, which was cut short by Jinder Mahal who interrupted with Singh Brothers to attack the challenger. Jinder hit the Khallas on Nakamura to floor him on the mat.

Next up, Charlotte and Becky Lynch teamed up in the opening contest of Smackdown Live against Carmella and Natalya. The MITB contract holder distracted The Queen by hitting Becky with the briefcase and this allowed Natalya to lock in the sharpshooter, which gave Charlotte absolutely no choice but to tap out.

After what transpired on last week's show in the Rusev Day celebration, Randy Orton got a singles match against Aiden English. Rusev was at ringside to prove a distraction for Orton. Despite all that, Orton pulled off a vicious mid-air RKO on English to pick up the win.

Later, Bobby Roode was in a singles contest against Mike Kanellis which turned out to be a squash match. The former NXT Champion hit the Glorious DDT on Mike to pick up a quick win. Aftermath, Dolph Ziggler had a face-off against Roode to declare that at Hell in a Cell, he will debut a special entrance for himself.

The New Day had a confrontation with The Usos to add hype the first-ever Hell in a Cell match for the Smackdown tag team championship. While in another contest, Tye Dillinger defeated Baron Corbin in a singles match via a quick roll up pin after AJ Styles distracted his opponent for Sunday, Corbin.

In the final segment of Smackdown, Shane McMahon was scheduled for a face-off against Kevin Owens. The commissioner informed that the Hell in a Cell match against Owens will be a Falls Count Anywhere match. Owens finally decided to show up in the middle of the crowd.

This forced Shane to chase him down inside the arena only for Owens to attack Shane from behind as he put him through a table outside the ring. After this, he also delivered a pop-up powerbomb on Shane to lay him down inside the ring and close the show.