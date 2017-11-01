WWE Smackdown results: Shinsuke Nakamura makes Team Blue after thumping Kevin Owens

Bengaluru, November 1: Shinsuke Nakamura earned himself a spot in Team Blue for the Survivor Series pay-per-view after a hard-fought win over Kevin Owens in the main event of this week's Smackdown Live.

With Sami Zayn at one side distrating Nakamura on numerous occasions during the match-up, Randy Orton too arrived at the ringside, acting as an equaliser. He kept Zayn away from interrupting the contact for some time, which helped Nakamura take advantage of the situation. He came up with a Kinshasa to get the three counts and win the match.

In the 950th episode of the show, which was held at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, Shane McMahon kicked things off by announcing himself as the captain of Team Blue for the Survivor Series. This was in response to Kurt Angle, the WWE Raw general manager, being forced to skipper Team Red. McMahon, the GM of Smackdown, also addressed the assault on Daniel Bryan, saying Smackdown was being viewed as the younger sibling of Raw.

In a two-out-of-three fall match, Bobby Roode did deep to overcome Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler got the first pin via a kick to the face. Roode equalized the score with a catapult. Ziggler went for the third pin via a zig-zag but Roode backfired with the Glorious DDT to get the final fall and the victory.

A backstage segment took place among the women superstars on the show. Team captain Becky Lynch gave a pep talk to the other members of the team when Natalya walked in to cut a promo on how they are deprived of the presence of the champion. In another segment, a match was confirmed between The Usos and Benjamin-Gable over the tag team titles.

Jinder Mahal cut a heel promo on the beast incarnate (Brock Lesner) before AJ Styles interrupted him to have the scheduled match with Samir Singh. It lasted only a few seconds as AJ picked the win with a Styles Clash. Jinder attacked AJ from behind after the match. He finished off the segment by hitting Khallas move on the phenomenal one (Styles).

Sin Cara demanded a rematch against Baron Corbin after the assault from last week. This time around, he went ferocious towards the US champion and sought redemption. The masked Luchador hit a couple of spears on Corbin before bringing in the chair for further assault. Corbin had no choice but to retreat as the contest got disqualified.

The New Day had another backstage segment with the newly built alliance of Rusev and Aiden English to set up a singles contest between Big E and Rusev. Aiden was there to cause the distraction by virtue of which Rusev was able to hit the superkick to pick up the win.