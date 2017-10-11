WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: October 10, 2017

Bengaluru, October 11: Following a blockbuster night at Hell in a Cell, Smackdown Live began its journey towards the Survivor Series PPV. Needless to say, the initial plans are pretty good for the last dual brand PPV of the year 2017.

We witnessed major fallouts from the bygone PPV on the show hosted by the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Usos kicked off Smackdown Live by having a confrontation with The New Day. Both the teams gave credit to each other for delivering yet another classic match inside the Hell in a Cell. The champions will now find a new opponent to defend their tag titles, going forward.

Daniel Bryan came out to book The Hype Bros, Chad Gable-Shelton Benjamin, The Ascension and Breezango in a fatal-4-way tag team match. Despite the domination of Breezango, Gable & Benjamin picked up the win to become the new number one contenders. They will now challenge the Usos in the near future for the Smackdown tag titles.

The Women’s Champion Natalya had a backstage confrontation with Lana & Tamina. Carmella too joined them to boast about possessing the Money in the Bank briefcase. Charlotte appeared to get insulted by Nattie about her old father. This led to a brawl between them at backstage.

Carmella was scheduled for a singles match against Becky Lynch, following the segment. Via distractions from James Ellsworth, Carmella controlled the most part of the match. But, Becky locked in the Dis-arm-her, out of nowhere to force her opponent to tap out and pick up the win.

Kevin Owens was out to celebrate his main event victory at Hell in a Cell. He also introduced Sami Zayn and thanked him for helping him out during the match. Zayn clarified that Shane did not listen to his advice and rather went to destroy his former best-friend. So, he had to save Owens from devastation leap off by Shane. Owens and Zayn hugged inside the ring to end the segment.

Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up against Rusev and Aiden English. The babyface team picked up a comprehensive win as Rusev was downed by an RKO whereas Nakamura put English down with the Kinshasa to get the pinfall victory.

Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler had a face-off inside the ring. The show-off demanded a rematch since Roode picked up the win by pulling his tights on this past Sunday. Roode was ready for the match but Ziggler backed off. The match will take place, next week.

Baron Corbin defended his United States Championship against AJ Styles in the main event of Smackdown. The champion delivered a vicious slam to Styles on the floor to gain the upper-hand.

Later, he delivered his finishing move, End of Days on Styles to pick up a clean pinfall win. His celebration with the title ended this week’s show.