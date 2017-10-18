WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: October 17, 2017

Bengaluru, October 18: We expected a better show on Smackdown Live after a dull event from last week. A rematch between Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler was already announced whereas we also expected to get a new contender for the WWE Championship.

Here are the results from this week’s episode of Smackdown hosted by the Key Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Daniel Bryan kicked off the show in his hometown with a thunderous reaction from the crowd. While revealing the segments in-store for Smackdown, he was interrupted by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The two best-friends then went on to blast the general manager for his incompetence and the 'housewife’ role that he's been in lately. Bryan left the ring to find two superstars who he could punch into their face.

While still in ring, Bryan announced a 6-women tag team match would take place and that match was next. Charlotte Flair teamed up with Becky Lynch and Naomi to take on the team formed by Natalya, Lana and Tamina. Carmella was at ringside to give the heel team her support.

However, Charlotte was quick to lock in the figure-eight submission move on Lana to make her tap out and win the bout. After the match, Natalya tried to attack Charlotte yet again with a steel chair. But, The Queen was able to deliver a big boot to the champion. Nattie escaped through the crowd instead of continuing the fight.

The United States Champion, Baron Corbin teased to issue the US Open Challenge for his title to Sin Cara. But, he never did that. An infuriated Sin Cara then started hitting him with some quick moves and pushed him off the ring. He then floored the champion with big plancha outside the ring. Corbin never made it back to the ring and as a result, Cara got a win over Corbin via count-out.

Later in a promotional segment Breezango hosted the next edition of Fashion Files with the Ascension. Followed it was the rematch from Hell in a Cell, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode locked horns. The show-off gained the upper hand this time by pulling off the tights and picking up the pinfall win. While leaving the ring, he cut a promo on the Glorious One.

Jinder Mahal appeared on Smackdown to talk about his recent India tour. He also issued a challenge against Brock Lesnar for a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series PPV. AJ Styles appeared to interrupt the heel promo of the Maharaja.

Jinder continued to deliver nasty words on Styles making him infuriated. The Phenomenal One then started attacking the Singh Brothers with offensive moves. Jinder was also put down with a Pele Kick before leaving the ring.

Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up for a second week in a row to take on Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens in the main event of Smackdown Live. Zayn gave a low blow to The Viper following with a Helluva Kick to get a clean pinfall win over Orton.

Zayn & Owens had yet another confrontation with Daniel Bryan after the match when they were informed that Shane McMahon will appear, next week to address them.