WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: October 24, 2017

Bengaluru, October 25: The stakes were high for this week’s edition of Smackdown Live as Shane McMahon was scheduled to return to address the recent actions by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Plus, AJ Styles was slotted to face Sunil Singh with Jinder Mahal in his corner.

Check out the results from the show hosted by the BMO Bradley Harris Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Shane McMahon kicked off this week's episode by addressing on the invasion of Smackdown roster during Raw. He was soon interrupted by Sami Zayn who betrayed him at Hell in a Cell. After a confrontation, Shane set up a match between Zayn and Randy Orton to determine the captain for the Survivor Series tag team match.

The women's division of Smackdown also had a backstage segment with everyone ready to be the captain of the women's team. Daniel Bryan arrived at the scene to confirm a fatal-5-way featuring Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, and Tamina. Lana looked frustrated for not being included in the match.

Carmella's partner, James Ellsworth was missing on the show and was finally found in the fashion files segment. So, he accompanied Carmella during the women's matchup adding support to his lady. However, in the end, it turned out to be Becky Lynch who emerged victorious by locking in the dis-arm-her on Carmella.

Next up, Baron Corbin demanded a rematch against Sin Cara after the upset loss from last week. He went on to ambush Cara from the start of the match. Despite the referee forcing him to stop, he continued the assault to make the contest disqualified. The US champion also hit an End of Days to finish the segment.

Later, Jinder Mahal came to the ring to talk on Brock Lesnar accepting his challenge that he made last week on Smackdown. After the promo, Sunil Singh took on AJ Styles as per earlier announcement. Samir Singh tried to distract Styles during the match. But, the phenomenal one picked up an easy win by locking in the Calf Crusher.

Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable picked up big momentum by defeating The New Day in a tag team match. Later on, in a backstage segment, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode had another heated confrontation which led to set up a 2 out of 3 falls match in next week's Smackdown.

In the main event match, Randy Orton and Sami Zayn locked horns for the first time on Smackdown Live. Kevin Owens came out to distract the referee and add an advantage to his new ally Zayn. But, instead, it allowed Orton to give a low blow to Zayn and later connect with the RKO for the win.