WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: September 19, 2017

Bengaluru, September 20: Kevin Owens continued his disgusting avatar by assaulting Vince McMahon last week and we expected to see the fallout from the pathetic incident on this week's Smackdown. There was another championship match for the US title, as well.

Here are the results from the show that emanated from the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The show opened with Shane McMahon who addressed the actions of Kevin Owens to Mr. McMahon last week. He vowed to seek redemption for the same at Hell in a Cell. We also got to know that after the cowardly actions, he was unable to show up on Smackdown.

Randy Orton had a match with Aiden English and picked up a quick win via an RKO. Rusev, however, showed up to demand a match against Orton for revenge after the defeat Summerslam and managed to get it. English distracted Orton which allowed Rusev to deliver a superkick and pick up the win in just a few seconds.

The US Championship match between AJ Styles and Baron Corbin never took place since the latter one attacked the champion before the bell. Tye Dillinger came out to attack Corbin. However, the match was declared a no contest by the referee as Styles locked in the Calf Crusher to deliver a huge statement.

Charlotte Flair returned to Smackdown and demanded for a title opportunity which was denied by Natalya. Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Tamina had the same pledge on the show. So, Daniel Bryan announced a fatal-4-way match among them to determine a number one contender for the Smackdown women's championship.

Jinder Mahal arrived in the ring with the Singh Brothers and continued his mockery towards Shinsuke Nakamura. Later, the tag team of The New Day defeated The Hype Bros in a match with The Usos at ringside. After the match, Mojo and Ryder had an argument over their differences.

Kevin Owens gave an interview via satellite and blamed Shane McMahon for his actions from last week. Dolph Ziggler continued copying other superstars’ entrances. This week, he tried Triple H and the legendary Shawn Michaels' entrances.

The fatal-4-way match that was scheduled earlier was the main event of Smackdown Live. Tamina tried to capitalize once she delivered a frog splash to Becky. But, Naomi resisted her. She was later taken down by Lana. Charlotte connected with a big boot to Tamina and picked up the pinfall win to become the new number one contender for women's championship.