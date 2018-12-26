WWE Smackdown Live results with videos: December 25, 2018

The WWE Champion showed his ruthlessness once again whereas the Samoan Submission Machine was no less to show his mean streak.

Here are the results from the show taped at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California:

R-Truth and Carmella started the night trying to spread festive joys to the crowd. They were dressed in Christmas attires to have some fun with the audience until Daniel Bryan came out to interrupt. He took some verbal jabs before Truth reminded him of his entry at Royal Rumble at #30 spot.

He can win the match and challenge Bryan for the title at Wrestlemania. Bryan seemed frustrated who attacked Truth with the LeBell Lock. He continued stomping on Truth until the officials ran out and stopped him.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson teamed up with The Usos to take on against SAnitY and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar. The New Day was at ringside observing the contest. The Usos were in a roll landing superkicks on everybody. Sheamus hit Brogue Kick on them. But he got caught in a Magic Killer by Gallows-Anderson for the pinfall loss. Once the match was over, The New Day spread pancakes all around the arena to cheer on the crowd for Christmas.

Mustafa Ali competed in a match on Smackdown Live for the third straight week. Almas started the match with some big kicks. Ali countered with some of his own kicks but ate a big right elbow. Almas missed a double-knees attempt that allowed Ali to hit a DDT. Andrade Cien Almas was his opponent. Ali successfully executed the inverted 450-splash on Almas to get the big win. Daniel Bryan attacked him from behind at backstage while the roster was welcoming him on Smackdown.

The Miz hosted a special edition of The Miz TV with Shane McMahon as the special guest. As expected, he continued with the pledge of having the Smackdown commissioner to be his tag team partner. Miz also mentioned that the other three McMahon family members are also there to run the show leaving him enough room for in-ring competition. With the audience cheering him on, Shane McMahon finally agreed to form a tag team with The Miz, going forward.

Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe competed in a singles contest on Smackdown Live. The match witnessed some back-and-forth going in the initial segments. Joe then dominated attacking the mid-section of Hardy. He locked the abdominal stretch for sometimes until Hardy came up a Whisper in the Wind attempt. A brawl ensued at ringside followed by a Twist of Fate from Hardy. He continued hammering away at Joe that forced the official to disqualify the match. Thereafter, Joe choked out Hardy with the Coquina Clutch.

Mandy Rose and Naomi continued their rivalry on Smackdown. Mandy tried to bring Jimmy Uso under the mistletoe infuriating her wife Naomi. She wanted to hit Mandy with her shoes but she managed to escape.

Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship was the main event of Smackdown Live. Rusev started the match with a clothesline but Nakamura came back with some big kicks. Rusev was looking for retaliation when Nakamura sent him straight into the turnbuckle. He was going for the Kinshasa but Rusev countered with another huge clothesline. The Machka Kick followed thereafter handing over the win to Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute and Lana celebrated with the title.

Vince McMahon and AJ Styles had a backstage segment where The Boss wanted to bring out the animal out of the former WWE Champion. So he hit Styles with a Slap. Styles landed a right hand on McMahon to close the show!