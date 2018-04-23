WWE Smackdown Live to become the A-show again?

But, the Superstar Shakeup might have changed the scenario for the blue brand this time around. The flagship show acquired names like Jinder Mahal, Bobby Roode, Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Natalya, Authors of Pain while Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Big Cass, Asuka, Iconic Duo, Andrade Cien Almas traded to Smackdown.

If we compare the two brand's roster, now, Raw might still look heavier as they were able to retain the core group of stars that carry the show, every week. It will definitely help them to generate some fresh feuds, going forward. But, Smackdown can produce some dream feuds which the pro-wrestling fans would love to see.

Daniel Bryan coming out of retirement will do wonders for the brand. The night after Wrestlemania was just a demo of things to come where we saw him compete against AJ Styles. A match which features these two certainly has the caliber of main-eventing Wrestlemania. Now, there are multiple such feuds in reserve.

Apart from Styles, Daniel Bryan should be pit against the names like Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura or Jeff Hardy. WWE fans could barely think of these matches turning into a reality, one day. With all these names under the same brand, more money matches will be provided.

For now, Bryan would be booked in feuds against Big Cass or the fan favorite feud against The Miz. The above-mentioned matches should be reserved for big PPV nights that are scheduled to happen later this year. Also, Styles, Samoa, and Hardy will recreate some of their epic matches from the Impact Wrestling days.

We should not discount the women's division, as Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Becky Lynch are on the same roster. Plus, the former NXT Champion, Andrade Cien Almas will also make his presence felt on Smackdown Live. The new General Manager, Paige could not be happier to receive such a strong roster and there's no doubt that she will try to make her show the 'A-show' by toppling Raw, the rival brand.