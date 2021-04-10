WWE Smackdown results: Recap and highlights of Wrestlemania 37 Go-Home edition

Also, the Tag Team Titles were defended in a Fatal-4-Way match, while the three participants for the Universal Championship Triple Threat were set to deliver one final message on the taped show from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Here are the results and recap from SmackDown before WrestleMania:

Daniel Bryan came out to open things on SmackDown plugging in Wrestlemania 37 as he's excited to be in the main event match. But most importantly he can't wait to chant 'YES' with 25000 fans sitting in the crowd at the Raymond James Stadium. That being said, Bryan promised to bring out the best version of him during the Universal Title match.

Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: Alpha Academy - Otis and Chad Gable vs. The Mysterios - Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. The Dirty Dawgs - Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Before the match began, Street Profits were standing by with Talking Smack host Kayla Braxton for an interview, backstage. Suddenly the tag champs attacked them from behind. Alpha Academy and The Mysterios also joined them in a wild brawl.

In the match, Mysterios hit a double 619 on Roode after which Dominik hit a Frogsplash on Roode. Otis broke the pin attempt as Rey flew off the top but Otis caught him and launched him outside the ring. The Profits double teamed to send Otis to the floor. Ford took out Otis with a suicide dive.

Gable hit a German Suplex on Dawkins but Ford was the legal man in the ring who came off the top rope with his Frogsplash from the heaven. From nowhere, Ziggler tagged in and Superkick-ed Ford out of the ring. Roode also made the tag and quickly covered Gable for the pinfall win to retain SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler came out with Reginald as Jax was scheduled to compete in a match against Tamina Snuka who had Natalya by her side. Reginald interfered during the match allowing Jax to overpower Tamina.

Jax charged in but she hit the ring post, shoulder-first as Tamina moved out of the way. Tamina hit the top rope when Baszler tried to distract but Natalya pulled her to the floor. Tamina came down and Superkick-ed Jax before planting him with a Samoan Drop. Baszler broke the pin attempt and thus brought a DQ-end to the match.

At backstage, Kayla Braxton was trying to have an interview with The Riott Squad about the scheduled WrestleMania 37 tag team turmoil match but they were interrupted by Carmella and Billie Kay.

Soon, Mandy Rose-Dana Brooke and Naomi-Lana joined the scene and they started brawling. Natalya and Tamina Snuka also arrived at the scene and shoved off Liv and Ruby of the Riott Squad to stand tall.

Hall of Famer Edge appeared on SmackDown to cut a promo on how it should be him vs Roman Reigns in a one-on-one affair at WrestleMania. But Bryan, the 'indie bookstore troll sticking his nose in their business' made it a Triple Threat. The Hall of Famer also noted how Reigns copied him throughout his career to become a Samoan Edge. The Rated R Superstar then promised to become the next Universal Champion to wrap up his promo.

During separate backstage interviews, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks hyped their SmackDown Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania 37 while Big E was also seen filled with confidence en route to his title defense against Apollo Crews. E also mentioned Rapper Wale performing his theme song at the Show of Shows.

Sami Zayn joined SmackDown commentators for a brief moment promising that he would beat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. Sometimes later, Owens suddenly attacked Zayn and went for a Stunner but Zayn blocked it somehow and ran away.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Participants - Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, Murphy, Jey Uso, King Baron Corbin, and Tucker

Ricochet, Uso, Corbin, Nakamura, and Ali were the final five in the match. Ricochet threw Ali to the floor for the elimination while Uso Superkick-ed him to send over the top rope.

Corbin and Uso then worked together, trying to eliminate Nakamura. All of a sudden, Uso turned on Corbin and delivered a Superkick on him for an elimination attempt. Corbin hung on but Nakamura charged in to send him to the floor. Nakamura hit Uso with an STO and went for a Kinshasa.

He connected and wanted to throw Uso out of the ring but Uso reversed at the last moment to send Nakamura out to the floor. Jey Uso celebrated with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy placed at ringside following his win.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns came out in the main event segment with his cousin still posing with the trophy. He gave a prediction, not a spoiler and that's in the main event of WrestleMania, he’s going to wreck everybody, crush their dreams to retain his championship.

The whole world will have no choice but to acknowledge him as the Head of the Table. The commentators then plugged in a two-night Wrestlemania 37 event streaming on WWE Network & Peacock for this weekend to send SmackDown off the air.