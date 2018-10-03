WWE Smackdown results with video highlights: October 2, 2018

Also, there was an entertaining Mixed Tag Team match on the show.

Check out the results from the show that came live from the Moda Center, Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon.

Paige kicked off the show, as announced earlier to address the actions of Samoa Joe from last week. She informed that Joe never entered the house actually. But police charges were pressed against him which led to punishment. But AJ Styles insisted not to fire him since he wanted to hurt him at Super Show Down. So the title match is still on at Melbourne, Australia.

Carmella and R Truth were out next on Smackdown Live to feature in a mixed tag team match against Andrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega. Mella and Vega started the match by showing off their moon-walking skills. Carmella almost picked up the pinfall win with a shot to Vega. But Almas broke the pinfall attempt. Truth entered the ring to neutralize him allowing Camella to lock in the Code of Silence. This earned her a submission win over Vega.



The New Day appeared on Smackdown to reveal their recipe for preparing pancakes. They also introduced Mr. Bootyworth who acts as the chef for cooking these pancakes. The Bar interrupted and flipped the table off where the ingredients were kept. They threw pancake powder to Kofi Kingston and attacked Xavier and Big E to lay them down. The rest of the pancakes were poured on Mr. Bootyworth.

Tye Dillinger wanted a match against Randy Orton from Paige. But she insisted him to face Nakamura. Upon numerous requests, Paige sanctioned the matchup. But it turned out to be a nightmare for Tye. Randy Orton came back after a throw to the commentary table to deliver his pendant DDT off the barricade. He tried to break Tye's fingers by twisting. The sadistic attack came to an end after the officials were out to stop him.

Daniel Bryan featured in a singles contest against Shelton Benjamin. He was rolling with YES kicks and following it up with the YES lock. But The Miz showed up in commentary and provided distractions to make way for Benjamin to hit the Paydirt on Bryan. This earned him the pinfall win. The Miz then put down Bryan hitting a Skull-Crushing Finale.

Aiden English showed up to present video evidence against Lana for the Milwaukee incident. A short segment was presented where we saw Lana approaching to Aiden stating 'I Want You'. Aiden wanted to show more but could not do that due to legal obligations. Rusev was frustrated and started chasing Aiden who ran to backstage.

Asuka featured in the singles contest on Smackdown against Peyton Royce. One half of the IIconics got the upper hand as she hit a back-breaker and followed it with a clothesline. But Asuka came back with a drop-kick and captured Peyton with the Asuka Lock for the win.







Smackdown main event featured Becky Lynch presenting a surprise for Super Show Down. She was unhappy for not being in the poster of the show. So she made a customized that portrayed her standing on Charlotte Flair with the title. Charlotte quickly hit the ring to hit Becky with a spear. She locked in the Figure Eight submission move on Becky to lay her down and end the show.