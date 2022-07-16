WWE Smackdown: Summerslam 2022 Guest Referee, Brock Lesnar and more announced

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, July 16: WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was confirmed to be the special guest referee for the undisputed tag team title match set for WWE SummerSlam.



The announcement came on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown after the main event where Angelo Dawkins defeated one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Us in a singles contest.



The pin-fall count by the referee was controversial since Jey’s shoulder was up. Once the match was over, WWE Official Adam Pearce came out and revealed that WWF Legend Jeff Jarrett was assigned to be the Special Guest Referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Title match between The Usos and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) at SummerSlam 2022.



Jarrett recently got hired by the WWE as its Senior Vice President of Live Events. He is someone who is a familiar figure in Nashville, Tennessee, the home of this year’s Summerslam and the audience must be giving him a lot of pops when his return to TV eventually happens.



The Usos unified WWE Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships by defeating then Raw Tag Team Champions Team RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) on the May 20 episode of SmackDown.



Then they successfully defended the belts against The Street Profits at Money in the Bank, earlier this month. But Dawkins’ shoulder was up during the pin-fall count which is the reason a special official in Jarrett is being appointed so that he takes a proper call to the match finish.





Well, well, well…



The World’s Greatest Singer!

The World’s Greatest Entertainer!

And, now, the World’s Greatest Referee! HaHa!



Now, Choke on that Slapnutz!



See you at #SummerSlam ! #Smackdown https://t.co/4Y2gs2RU2m — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) July 16, 2022

Don't Miss

WWE Summerslam 2022 takes place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, the current card for the premium live event stands as follows:– Last Man Standing Match For The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar– Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Street Profits (WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett to be the Special Guest Referee)– The Miz vs. Logan Paul– Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee– United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory– Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella vs. Becky Lynch (yet to be confirmed)In more announcements for next week’s Smackdown, the headliner segment will feature Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate will be in the house to comment on his scheduled undisputed title match against Roman Reigns at Summerslam.Maximum Male Models will reveal one more member in the form of their leader Max Dupri’s sister, Maxine Dupri. Also, Ronda Rousey and Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will come face-to-face before squaring off at Summerslam.The current card for the July 22 episode of Friday Night Smackdown goes as follows:– SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan comes face-to-face with Ronda Rousey– Brock Lesnar to appear– Maxxine Dupri will debut on Smackdown as part of Maximum Male Models– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser