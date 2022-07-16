WWE Smackdown: Summerslam 2022 Guest Referee, Brock Lesnar and more announced

Bengaluru, July 16: WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was confirmed to be the special guest referee for the undisputed tag team title match set for WWE SummerSlam.
The announcement came on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown after the main event where Angelo Dawkins defeated one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Us in a singles contest.
The pin-fall count by the referee was controversial since Jey’s shoulder was up. Once the match was over, WWE Official Adam Pearce came out and revealed that WWF Legend Jeff Jarrett was assigned to be the Special Guest Referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Title match between The Usos and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) at SummerSlam 2022.
Jarrett recently got hired by the WWE as its Senior Vice President of Live Events. He is someone who is a familiar figure in Nashville, Tennessee, the home of this year’s Summerslam and the audience must be giving him a lot of pops when his return to TV eventually happens.
The Usos unified WWE Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships by defeating then Raw Tag Team Champions Team RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) on the May 20 episode of SmackDown.
Then they successfully defended the belts against The Street Profits at Money in the Bank, earlier this month. But Dawkins’ shoulder was up during the pin-fall count which is the reason a special official in Jarrett is being appointed so that he takes a proper call to the match finish.
