WWE Smackdown tag team championship match official for Summerslam

The otherwise stale picture of the tag team division was certainly revitalized with great competition. Four teams from the Smackdown tag division got the opportunity to compete in it. It delivered solid matchups on the last couple of weeks setting up the finale in Orlando, Florida.

Two of the most veteran tag teams were part of this matchup. The New Day was up against The Bar with a Summerslam spot waiting for the winner. A two-year-old rivalry was renewed in this process on the blue brand. The expectations were high from them considering their performances over the last few weeks.

It’s safe to say that the match did not disappoint at all. It turned out to be one of the best matches on the show in a long time. These two tag teams could barely allow us to blink the eyes. WWE officials took the rightmost decision to book this match on the main event segment.

The New Day got heroic receptions from the Orlando crowd while walking into the arena. It is the same place where they hosted Wrestlemania, one and a half years ago. The crowd wanted a dose of their positivity and started chanting 'we want pancakes’.

Big E started the contest against Cesaro to take the early controls. Some of the throws and splashes on the corner did not allow Cesaro to pick up the momentum, at all. So Sheamus was tagged in and delivered a clothesline to Kofi to slow up the pace.

The dominance of The Bar continued on Smackdown until Big E once again tagged into the match. But Cesaro was ready to lock in the Sharpshooter on the big man. Kofi Kingston broke the attempt and gave a spinning DDT to Sheamus. He made the tag once again to execute the Midnight Hour on Cesaro to pick up the win.

This win has now made The New Day, new contenders for the Smackdown tag team championships. They will now take on against the Bludgeon Brothers at the Summerslam PPV. After months of domination on the blue brand, The New Day is the rightmost choice to dethrone these two behemoths from their title reign.