WWE Smackdown Women's Title & Hair vs Hair Match announced for Summerslam

Friday's Triple Brand Battle Royal on SmackDown saw her entering the fray in a surprise-capacity. She later ended up eliminating Shayna Baszler to pick up the win and thus becoming the new number-one contender to WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley for her SmackDown Women's Title. These two will now battle one week from this Sunday for the belt.

Asuka previously defeated Bayley on RAW, this week and as per the stipulation put by the Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, she earned a SummerSlam title shot against Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship.

The Smackdown Battle Royal featured Asuka, Baszler, Tamina Snuka, Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Naomi, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, and Nikki Cross. Sasha Banks and Bayley tried to distract Asuka and Shayna Baszler put her over the top rope but she landed on Banks and Bayley to dodge elimination.

She jumped back to the apron and dropped Baszler to the floor to become the winner.

An in-ring segment aired before this match where RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley mentioned that they will be defending (opponents TBA) their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Payback.

The returning pay-per-view event has thus been confirmed on the WWE Network, for later this month. But there's no additional information available around the show.

SmackDown on FOX episode also set up a unique match for SummerSlam where someone will get her hair shaved, after the match. Mandy Rose cut a promo on Sonya Deville, to challenge her to a Hair vs. Hair match at the pay-per-view.

The challenge came as a result of Deville's attack on Rose two weeks ago where she cut her hair. Rose debuted her new hairstyle, last week, and is determined to seek redemption.

Deville later accepted the challenge confirming the Hair vs Hair match at 2020 SummerSlam that is scheduled to air live on August 23. The event could reportedly take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida but WWE hasn't confirmed it, yet. Updated match card of the show stands as follows:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match

MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)

Hair vs. Hair Match

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Dominik will be allowed to use weapons