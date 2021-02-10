WWE Star Alexa Bliss’ stalker shows up outside her home

Last year, a man broke into Smackdown roster member Sonya Deville’s house and tried to kidnap her and kill her best friend, also a WWE star Mandy Rose at the same time. The former Fire n Desire members managed to escape the scene after alerting the police.

Now, Alexa Bliss seems to be the latest victim of cyber-stalking for the past few days. A Twitter account namely Albert Little 666, has sent plenty of disturbing messages to the former Women’s Champion claiming that he to be married to Bliss and has also threatened Bliss’ boyfriend Ryan Cabrera’s life. Now, this fan has claimed that he was present outside of her home.

The set of incidents goes as follows:

The man firstly claimed that Ryan was already married who is forcing Alexa Bliss to marry him. According to her, he’s the right-most person for Alexa and that they should be together while Ryan was accused as a cheater. Being a gentle person, The Goddess of the WWE tweeted the following to this man.

“Sir, once again for the one-millionth time. You do not know me. I do not know you. We have never spoken & we have never met. Stop making multiple accounts every time I block you, and stop harassing my fiancé. I really don’t know how many more times I can say this. Please Move on.”

Sir, once again for the one millionth time. You do not know me. I do not know you. We have never spoken & we have never met. Stop making multiple accounts every time I block you, and stop harassing my fiancé. I really don’t know how many more times I can say this. Please MoveOn — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 30, 2021

But I do want to say something else I wish we would have met and gotten to be a couple and have that chance but I do really love you and even though Ryan isn't the right guy for you and I know that I am and I know that you know that I am I don't want to ruin anything for you — Robert (@Robert94543592) January 30, 2021

After ending up on Alexa’s block-list, the man’s efforts of reaching her creating new accounts, continued as he mentioned how he wanted to put Ryan into a 'long sleep’.

“Do you mean me because everything I said is true Alexa bliss is my wife that the Ryan Cabrera guy is a bad man who is in my way of getting her back home. I must let him sleep a long sleep. @RyanCabrera”

Guessing this is your new acct. 🙄 https://t.co/XGd7k7VWC2 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) February 4, 2021

I read all your comments and I heard how people think I'm trolling and I'm a stalker now, I'm a lover your mad at me the person looking for his wife Alexa bliss over the guy Ryan Cabrera who kidnapped and raped her stole her from me when he didn't even know who she was. — Albert Little (@AlbertLittle666) February 8, 2021

Once the former Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase holder blocked this account, the online stalker returned with a new one which was named Alexa Bliss Husband Albert Little Not Bobby. He delivered a series of messages via tweets but most importantly claimed to be arriving at the WWE Raw star’s house in Florida.

“I’m not a stalker I’m a lover of Alexa bliss, I will be at her house in Orlando, Florida, and pay her a little visit. #LetMeIn”

Hello everyone who thinks I'm a troll, I'm not I'm dead serious about getting rid of that piece of shit @RyanCabrera so stop calling me a FUCKING TROLL! I'm not a stalker I'm a lover of Alexa bliss, I will be at her house in Orlando, Florida and pay her a little visit. #LetMeIn — Albert Little (@AlbertLittle666) February 6, 2021

A few hours later, Albert Little 666 posted another message claiming that he was standing outside her home and it looks amazing from outside. He also uses the #LetMeIn hashtag which Bliss is currently using due to her captivation by The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

“Alexa Bliss your home looks amazing from outside I wonder what the inside looks like #LetMeIn”

Alexa bliss your home looks amazing from outside I wonder what the inside looks like #LetMeIn — Albert Little (@AlbertLittle666) February 10, 2021

Things have now become serious as the man could practically become a stalker watching out Alexa Bliss from outside her house. The hope is Bliss and her family have already informed the authorities about this situation to ensure everyone remains safe and as well as get some help to this Albert Little guy who needs some help. There’s no confirmed update available whether this was the reason why the five-time champion wasn’t present on this week’s Raw.