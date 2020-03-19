WWE star Daniel Bryan switches attention to parenthood

Bryan was not being used on the roster in a significant way for the past few weeks and now you know why the creative team may not intend to insert him in the main-event spotlight or title picture.

The WrestleMania 30 main-eventer recently appeared on the official podcast of 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins hosted by his wife Brie and her twin Nikki Bella to give updates on his WWE career.

He revealed that the company will give him 6 weeks of time-off due to paternity leave in a few months. As reported earlier, Brie is 20 weeks due with their second child.

"WWE has been great, they're going to give me 6 weeks of maternity leave," Daniel Bryan said. "Which so few places in the United States do that. So, I'll get to be home that first 6 weeks, but after that, it's not long until my contract is up."

Moving forward, the leader of the YES nation dropped a bombshell on his career saying that he won't continue as a full-time wrestler once the current contract with WWE runs out. He signed a deal back in October 2018 which stays intact through 2020 fall. After this, Bryan intends to wrestle once per month or so,

"We've been talking about what we do from there, but to me, in my mind, it's almost... I think I'm just done being a full-time wrestler. You know what I mean?"

Brie Bella then stated that her husband now has a new nag of being a good dad which leaves wrestling as a second priority and Bryan could not agree more with the statement,

"And that's the thing - I love being a dad. I will always love wrestling. I will always love wrestling," Bryan said, adding the emphasis. "And I will always want to do wrestling, but when I say 'always want to do wrestling' that means maybe once a month, or once every couple of months."

No update is available on Bryan's future in the WWE, as of now. We expect to learn in due course on when exactly WWE gives him the 6 weeks of paternity leave. It is likely that the creative team will make a way to write him off the storylines until he's brought back. The timespan is likely to fall when Brie closes in for delivery.

Daniel Bryan was forced to retire from in-ring competition back in 2016 due to a neck concussion. After WWE permanently disqualified him from the action, he made efforts and forced doctors to clear him to wrestle in March 2018.

He was back in competition at WrestleMania 34 on April 8, 2018, by teaming with Shane McMahon to defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. Bryan has been an active member of the SmackDown roster since then.