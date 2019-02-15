WWE star Jimmy Uso’s arrest could alter Elimination Chamber card

As reported by TMZ, Jimmy Uso and Naomi were traveling in a car in Detroit, Michigan. The report says Naomi entered the wrong side of a street and was stopped by the cops, who discovered the pair were drunk and asked the couple to step out of the car.

At first, Naomi spoke to the authorities calmly, but when Jimmy Uso came out it turned into a heated altercation. He in fact was gearing up for a fight with the police and that forced one of the officials to pull out a taser. Things were under control after this, but the former tag team champion was arrested for "disorderly conduct and obstruction".

Later, he was bailed and that was a sigh of relief for the fans. There were still some concerns about their well-being which was further clarified by Naomi on Twitter. She replied to a fan to sat that they are doing okay and thanked the WWE Universe for their well-wishes.

Now, WWE is extremely strict towards the superstars when it comes to such incidents related to bad behavior. Till now, they only released an official statement via PWInsider.com which stated, “Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions.” But we can’t wipe out the chances of an internal investigation after this incident and could land the couple in hot water.

Yes dear we are safe and ok thank you and love y’all 😘 https://t.co/gLmTzgEKB0 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 15, 2019

Both Jimmy Uso and Naomi are booked for Elimination Chamber in championship matches. The Usos will challenge Shane McMahon and The Miz for the Smackdown tag team championships, while Naomi will team up with Carmella to compete in the inaugural women’s tag team championship match. Both the matches have been kept intact on the PPV match card for now.

This is not the first time Jimmy Uso has been in the bad books. He has a bad track record against his name when it comes to police arrests for traffic violations leading to disorderly conduct. In 2011, he went in the wrong way in Tampa, Florida to get arrested. Two years later in Hillsborough County, Florida police arrested him again while he was driving under the influence. So we just can’t rule out the chances of further repercussions for the Samoan.