WWE star Maria Kanellis opens up on media leak incident

Bengaluru, January 5: WWE diva Maria Kanellis opens up about the media leak that happened during last year's Wrestlemania which contained her privates pictures.

Numerous female WWE superstars fell victim to the media leak, just prior to Wrestlemania 33 event. Perhaps, this was only one time in the history of the biggest event of the year when such scandal overshadowed the event. Paige was the main victim of this racket while some present and past WWE Divas also featured in the list.

Several pictures of Charlotte Flair, Victoria, Kaitlyn, Maria Kanellis were leaked on the internet leaving the social media talking about it. Most of them did not open up about this disgusting incident to stay out of the controversy. However, Maria spoke up about this hateful incident recently.

According to a big statement released by the self-proclaimed first lady of the WWE, she was always open-minded about her body and said body shaming by the fans never put her down.

Maria Kanellis was the last superstar of WWE Ruthless Aggression Era who was the cover of the infamous Play Boy magazine in 2008. Afterwards, the company moved into the PG era. The beauty defended herself saying that all of those compromising pictures were taken in the presence of her husband and it was not something forbidden,

“Leaked Photos... So, I guess I probably should make a statement about this at some point. Haha... I guess first you should know, every photo that I have seen leaked was something for my husband of over three years, who I have been with for 6 and a half. They were sent to or taken by Mike. So, you aren't seeing anything salacious or forbidden.”

Maria, who is currently pregnant went on to blast the people that were responsible for this evil act on the social media. Claiming that these people do not have their own personal lives to take care of and she opined such actions should not be tolerated,

“The problem is the intrusion of privacy. The sad, sad humans that can not make a happy, healthy life of their own. I would tell my child to feel sorry for the people that do not have enough love of their own and have to steal it from others. Mommy and daddy, pity the people that have enough time on their hands to fish through our photos but no time to make a life of their own.”

Maria and Mike Kanellis returned to the WWE in the Money in the Bank PPV and rumours of the same were out on the internet long before their return. However, Mike's drug issues and Maria's pregnancy has sidelined the pair from WWE action right now.