WWE star Maria Kanellis’ pregnancy news is the latest gossip

It was kind of a throwback to the old school wrestling days where once Stephanie McMahon announced pregnancy news to win back Triple H to make it as one of the infamous storylines from the Attitude Era. So just when the fans started to consider the Maria Kanellis pregnancy as hoax spread by WWE to garner attention, the fact turned out to be something else.

As reported first on Wrestling Observer Newsletter and PWInsider, the 'first lady of the WWE’ was indeed pregnant going into the July 1st edition of Monday Night Raw which she helped earn 2.496 million viewers, on an average. The viewership peaked with 2.68 million figure during her segment in the second hour. However, we’re still uncertain whether she managed to get herself back into the good books of the WWE officials after that segment.

The sources added that WWE did not have any idea that Maria Kanellis was expecting her second child. She has just re-signed a contract with the company alongside husband Mike that hands them around $500,000, per annum for the next five years. The lucrative deal was supposed to give the couple a push on the flagship show especially how they brought the positive effect upon return. That might not be the case as the kayfabe pregnancy news turned out to be true.

Maria Kanellis announced the same with a post on Instagram which was acknowledged by WWE. But the confirmation surely did not arrive prior to a lot of backstage heats to the former Playboy cover girl. WWE would never allow a pregnant woman around the ring let alone in a match which accidentally happened on Raw. She was standing on the ring apron and on the verge of taking a shot from Becky Lynch until she dropped the 'pipe-bomb’.

The only good news for the TV rating-booster woman is that Paul Heyman is in charge of WWE Raw starting from this week. He really believes Maria Kanellis to be 'the most underrated creative mind’ in the female division and did not hesitate to put her in such a meaty segment on the first night where he played the Executive Director’s role.

Fightful.com reported that he was recently informed by the woman of the hour, that she wants to be around TV during her entire pregnancy period. We’re doubtful whether WWE will allow that as they are extremely sensitive of the health of their talents. So we have to wait for the next set of TV shows to see whether Maria stays around or gets taken off by a storyline perspective.