WWE star Roman Reigns to become father of twins for second time!

Roman Reigns became the father of a daughter for the first time in 2008 when he was yet to become a WWE superstar. He later married Galina in 2014 who delivered twin baby boys in 2016. He never openly spoke about them in public until this interview. Reigns confirmed that he already has three kids while sharing the news that two more will be added to his family.

"Three, with two in the oven!" Reigns stated. "So, I'm looking to be a Papa Bear of 5! Breaking news, we haven't shared that."

Roman Reigns comes from perhaps the largest dynasty in the history of pro-wrestling. He is the son of legendary Sika from the Wild Samoans (tag team also featuring Afa). The late Rosey (Matthew Anoa’i) is one of the brothers and closed ones of Reigns.

Jacob Fatu, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Naomi, and Lance Anoa’i are related to Roman and his family, as well. Not to mention, Reigns is the cousin of one of the all-time greats in the WWE, The Rock. WWE has also used them in a short angle on TV, five years ago.

Roman Reigns was originally scheduled to feature in one of the main events of WrestleMania 36 for the Universal Championship against Goldberg in fantasy warfare that never became reality. He was immunocompromised due to the earlier battle with Leukaemia and thus decided to pull himself out of the show stirring up controversy.

During an Instagram video, Roman Reigns hit back to the critics mentioning that no one has the right to comment on his situation because they don’t know what went down.

"You don't know the whole story," he said. "All you know is what you think. 'Oh well, his health and this and that.' But you don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns, you don't know if I have family in my household, older family.

I'm not perfect, I'm a hater too sometimes. You know what I mean? But I try to always put it in perspective of why I want something or why I might be jealous of something, and then I put it in my grind, I put it to work, I figure out how I can get whatever I need or want, and I put it to work, and I don't focus on others hating on me, and I don't put focus on driving negativity to anybody else." (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

Since Reigns was unable to compete at WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman ended up replacing him. He defeated the legendary Goldberg to win the Universal Championship for the first time in his career.

As for Reigns, there’s no update on when he could make a comeback in the WWE. But it is assumed that it may not happen in a long time considering the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. Unless the pandemic dies down, there’s no chance of seeing the prime babyface player of the WWE back in the squared circle. The decision of this comeback also lies in the hands of the four-time world champion, himself.