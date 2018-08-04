WWE star Ronda Rousey wishes to join Tarantino’s Kill Bill franchise

Currently, the former UFC Bantamweight Champion is gearing up for the Summerslam PPV. She is getting a chance to garner the most attention by picking up her maiden Women's Championship in the company. Plus, she seems ready to continue her movie stint, as well.

TMZ caught up with Ronda Rousey in an interview when she expressed her desire to play a particular role. The number one contender for the WWE Raw women's title was attending a premiere of Mile 22 film starring Mark Wahlberg. It also stars herself in a pivotal role alongside John Malkovich, Lauren Cohen.

An interview with the source asked Ronda Rousey the following during the premiere, “You’ve worked with some huge stars in Hollywood already - like who’s at the top of your list, who would you like to work with next?”

The Mile 22 star wished to be a part of the popular Kill Bill franchise helmed by Quentin Tarantino,

“Who do I need to? I don’t think this will ever happen, but I’m putting it out in the universe: I want to be a grown-up B.B. in 'Kill Bill 3’ and work with Quentin Tarantino.”

It was a clear message to Tarantino who might gear up for the third volume of Kill Bill after hearing this. There have been rumours of the setup for this movie for quite sometimes. But it can't happen sooner as Tarantino is busy wrapping up another multi-starrer. Once Upon in A Time in Hollywood is on the floor featuring Brad Pitt and Leonardo Di Caprio.

Meanwhile, we can see Ronda Rousey in Mile 22 movie later this month. This flick is an action thriller where she will play a part in a task force. They will be given the duties of delivering a valuable asset to an extraction point, 22 miles away.

In case you don't know, Ronda Rousey was also spotted in blockbuster movies like Furious 7, Expendables 3 and in an episode of Blindspot. It seems she will continue doing more movies in the future to keep it as an alternate career option.