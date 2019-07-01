WWE star Seth Rollins opens up on relationship with Becky Lynch

The otherwise lackluster rivalry of Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin received a completely new dimension at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. For the first time ever, The Man teams up with 'her man' against Corbin and Lacey Evans in a 'Winner Take All' bout where both the Universal and Raw women's Championships will be on the line.

Now, the storyline will continue for weeks to come featuring more of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch moments on Monday Night Raw. But is the couple comfortable enough to bring the relationship on WWE TV as it was originally supposed to be quite private affair? The Universal Champion answered in a positive way to this question during an interview with Sports Illustrated media.

The Beast-slayer stated that they never had that kind of hide-and-seek relationship from the get-go. Initially, they were doubtful thinking about how some of their predecessor couples have been treated. But it was all about to 'strike while the iron's hot' to get the best out of the situation and perhaps create the best capacity to save WWE TV ratings. Check out more of his comments, (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

"When you're first approached about the idea, you're kind of like, "How is it going to work? Is it going to work? If you look at the way couples have been portrayed in the past, it's a bit sketchy, especially on the woman's end.

"Once we sat down and brainstormed how cool it might be and the options that were in front of us on the table, we decided it would actually be a fun thing to do and a cool thing to do and really strike while the iron's hot."

The news of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch seeing each other was out on the internet in the month of February as they both were on the verge of featuring in the main events of Wrestlemania from their respective rosters. Seth also accepted the fact that they did start dating from February 2019 onwards and eventually Becky confirmed it during a Twitter war against WWE Hall of Famer couple, Edge and Beth Phoenix,

"We started seeing each other in February and I don’t think we let the cat out of the bag until April. But weren’t taking extreme measures like she was walking around with a mustache. We did what we did and eventually, she put the thing on Twitter when she was arguing with Beth and Edge.”

Reports suggest that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are extremely happy with their relationship and chose to move into a new house to start living together. Hopefully, they continue sharing a healthy equation helping WWE to utilize them in a more impactful way in the future. After all, these two are the most popular superstars from the male and female division. None within the WWE Universe would want them to end up in a John Cena-Nikki Bella kind of situation.