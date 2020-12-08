WWE Stars Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins announce birth of first child

"Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives. #andnew," Lynch wrote.

Rollins also posted the same photo and captioned it with, "#andnew"

The professional wrestling world is elated to receive the news as they are one of the power couples of this industry. Since after coming up with the news their social media handles were flooded with congratulatory messages. Their colleagues were eager to celebrate the big day.

WWE Superstars such as Carmella, Drake Maverick, Peyton Royce, Natalya, former WWE announcer Renee Young and more commented on their posts to inform the couple how happy they are to hear the news. Natalya and Mickie James' have also posted heartfelt tweets while sending congratulatory messages. More such wishes should be flying in in hours to follow as that the wait is over, and Roux is here.

During last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE also addressed that the first and only Women's WrestleMania Main Event winner had given birth to his baby girl. Earlier this year, it was also on Raw where Becky Lynch shocked the WWE Universe with the announcement of her pregnancy. Asuka was crowned the new Raw Women's Champion on the same night, she relinquished the title after enjoying a nearly 400-day reign with the belt.

Last month, Becky Lynch dropped photos on Instagram revealing her baby bump while just a few days ago, a picture went out viral on the internet that saw her still exercising with her baby bump. This must be an indication of how eager she is to come back to WWE in-ring competition with WrestleMania 37, barely four months away. A match against Ronda Rousey at the Show of Shows is said to be in the pipeline.

Becky Lynch still putting in the work 🙌



Elite mindset. pic.twitter.com/P4YXVAUEFL — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 4, 2020

Seth Rollins recently spoke to WWE Network and provided an update on his fiancé, mentioning how she wants to be back to WWE TV.

"She's doing really well," said The Messiah a few weeks ago. "Our due date is fast approaching. It's crazy to think we'll be parents soon. I'm sure she's ready to get back to work just like we all are. But yeah, she's been so incredible through the entire pregnancy."

Rollins also noted that working in a lighter schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic era has been a 'blessing in disguise' for him as he's been able to spend a lot more time with Becky at home.

Our heartiest congratulation to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins as they've just entered a new chapter in their life.