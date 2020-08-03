WWE Stars The Bella Twins welcome new addition to family

Brie Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan, welcomed a baby boy a day after Nikki and her partner announced to the world about the arrival of their baby boy.

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan, were overjoyed to welcome their second child to the family as the former took to her Instagram account to announce to their followers that the child was born on August 1.

"It's a BOY! 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!" the younger Bella wrote on social media.

As mentioned earlier, this is the second child for Brie and Daniel who also have a daughter named Birdie Joe Danielson. She was born on May 9, 2017, and most of the little one’s journey can be seen on Total Divas and Total Bellas available on the WWE Network on demand.

Daniel Bryan has been on a hiatus from WWE TV for the past few weeks as he wanted to be by Brie’s side during the final days of pregnancy. We can expect him to take some more time off as the couple would be settling down with the newborn baby.

The joy was doubled for the Bella Army as Nikki Bella also announced that she welcomed her first child with fiancee, Artem Chigvintsev. The baby boy was born on July 31.

"7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," informed Nikki via her Instagram account.

Unlike Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan, Nikki and Artem revealed the gender of their baby during a party hosted on the bygone season finale of Total Bellas in April. Neither of the Bella Twins have revealed the name of the newborn babies till now as they may reveal it during the next season of the reality show dedicated to their life.

As mentioned earlier, Brie Bella was due earlier than Nikki and expected to go to labor by the last week of July. But, it seems her delivery was delayed by a few days while her elder sister got to see her baby, a day early. Both the mothers and babies are healthy and safe and we send heartiest congratulations to the happy Bella family.