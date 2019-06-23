WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 match card with predictions

The creative team will have a tough job in hand as they have to satisfy the audience after producing some below par events recently. Some of the rematches scheduled for this PPV will come along with the special stipulation which adds some interest in the bouts. That is the only way to save this PPV event emanating from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

One week from Sunday, you know what it's time for...#WWEStompingGrounds streams LIVE June 23 at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/k1fCQ9BmUX — WWE (@WWE) June 12, 2019

Here is the match card of Stomping Grounds from the main roster alongside the predictions:

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Heavy Machinery vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c)

Bryan and Rowan call themselves the Planets Champions who were handed the tiltes to provide the boost for the Tag Team division. Unfortunately, they are defending their titles for the first time ever since they won them against a team who are yet to be examined as championship materials. So we don't see a title change here. However, the feud may continue as Heavy Machinery have the tools to make it big and Bryan-Rowan combo could put them over in due course.

Prediction: Bryan and Rowan retain using their heel antics.

WWE United States Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe (c)

It's good to see a star like Ricochet finally get a championship opportunity. He could be the future of Monday Night Raw if utilized properly and with this golden opportunity to for him to add his first gold in his trophy cabinet. Joe's title reign has been insignificant anyway. So we don't see any reason to drag it any further. So, Ricochet could bring back US Open Challenges to make the title look prestigious.

Prediction: Ricochet wins his first title via clean pinfall

Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

This is a random tag team match which does not have the PPV caliber. Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen them fighting, but at Stomping Grounds, Kofi Kingston will not accompany his boys. This is the only reason The New Day members will come up short against two bonafide singles heels. This win can put Owens back in the WWE Championship hunt, in turn.

Prediction: Owens and Sami to prevail against The New Day.

WWE Raw Women's Championship Match: Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

The challenger is in good books of Vince McMahon who showed some gutsy performances against the Wrestlemania 35 main-event winner. Since it's a rematch, chances are high that Lacey picks up the maiden title of her career at Stomping Grounds. But we still feel Becky's title reign will go through Summerslam 2019. Hence, Lacey wiil have to wait some more time for a title win.

Prediction: Becky to retain and put an end to this feud.

WWE Smackdown Women's Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

This is the only prime title match at Stomping Grounds that does not have a repetitive lineup. It's also a fresh kind-of matchup which will witness WWE's Goddess compete in her first title match since September 2018. Going by the early experiences, Alexa Bliss will throw a hell of resistance to The Hugger but will eventually come up short as she is a Raw roster member and it does not make sense for the Smackdown title to be carried to the flagship show again.

Prediction: Bayley defeats Bliss despite interferences from Nikki Cross.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Shane McMahon has built a stable which includes Drew McIntyre as the muscle. Earlier at Wrestlemania, Reigns had a fair fight against him which will not be the case at Stomping Grounds at all. There will be distractions from McMahon or Elias or The Revival with the sole purpose of hunting down The Big Dog. The Scottish Psychopath will pick up a desperate win no matter what as this feud is expected to continue until Extreme Rules where they will find in a stipulated environment.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre finally gets his due win against Roman Reigns with help from around the ring.

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship: Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

This match could be the show-stealer of the night as the two well-known opponents are getting a No-DQ capacity matchup. Kofi Kingston has lately been on an undefeated streak which should not end anytime soon and not especially against Dolph Ziggler who is likely to go into a hiatus in the near future. So there's no way that Kofi drops the title at Stomping Grounds.

Prediction: Kofi Kingston retains via clean pinfall or by escaping the cage.

WWE Universal Championship Match: Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Special Guest Referee-TBA

It's a painful experience for the WWE Universe to sit through a match where Baron Corbin competes in. Imagine how they would feel now that this man has received two back to back PPV title bouts. This is why the special guest referee had to be inserted into the scene so that the fans do not lose interest. Either Bray Wyatt or Brock Lesnar will reserve the official's spot and may try to cost the champion his Universal title. But in the end, a Carb Stomp from Seth Rollins should end the show which delivers a fitting end to Stomping Grounds.

Prediction: Bray Wyatt or Brock Lesnar could appear to play the special guest referee's role throwing curveballs to the champion. But Seth Rollins will overcome the odds stacked against him to retain the belt.