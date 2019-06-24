WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 results with highlights

All the prime titles from both WWE Raw and Smackdown were also on the line. But the main attraction was around who the special guest referee would be for the Universal Championship match. Check out results from this inaugural event that took place at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)

The opening contest of the show witnessed Becky hitting the Bexploder Suplex on Lacey to gain control. But she missed a leg-drop off the top rope move allowing Lacey to go for a slingshot splash. But Becky put her knees up and went for the dis-arm-her. Lacey got out of it and hit a jawbreaker. Evans went for another top rope move as Becky tripped her off and locked in the submission move to tap her out and retain the championship.

Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Xavier Woods digested the initial beatdowns where Sami Zayn and Owens hit him with a Blue Thunder Bomb and Frog Splash, respectively. Big E got the hot tag and turned the momentums hitting his pendant belly-to-belly overhead suplexes. Owens neutralized E with a senton splash as Woods made the tag. But he received a Helluva Kick and Pop-Up Powerbomb, consecutively. E broke up the pinfall count to save his buddy. Zayn fought off with E on the apron as Owens hit a Stunner on Woods to win the match.

WWE United States Championship

Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Samoa Joe took control of the match hitting a vicious German Suplex, and turning Ricochet inside out with a clothesline, only for a near fall. He went for Uranage and Coquina Clutch attempt which was countered with a Codebreaker. Ricochet then executed 630-splash successfully to get the pin and win the US title. Triple H endorsed the former NXT star with a warm hug at backstage.

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship

Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. Heavy Machinery

The home-state crowd was cheering all the way for Daniel Bryan throughout the match. Despite this, the opponent dominated Bryan and Rowan in the early going. Otis hit the Caterpillar but Bryan came back with his YES kicks. Sooner, Otis hit a cross-body on Rowan and went for the Compactor. Bryan broke up but Tucker hit another cross-body to neutralize Rowan. But Bryan caught him with a schoolboy to get the win.

WWE Smackdown Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

Nikki Cross was distracting Bayley in this match which forced the champion to take her down with a suicide dive. But Bliss caught her from the back with a Code Red and set up for the Twisted Bliss but could not execute as Bayley put her knees up. Moments later, Bayley hit the Bayley-to-Belly slam to pin the challenger at Stomping Grounds.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

A brawl on the ramp started the match that Roman Reigns tool control hitting a wild dive. McIntyre made the comeback hitting an overhead belly-to-belly suplex but Reigns countered with a spear. Shane McMahon pulled the referee out of the ring to avoid the pinfall. McMahon hit the coast to coast on Reigns but he kicked out and shoved Shane out of the ring. He delivered an emphatic spear on McIntyre to pick up the pinfall win.

WWE Championship match inside Steel Cage

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

The two superstars pulled off an incredible stint by falling off the top of the cage. Kofi connects with an SOS for a near fall to make a comeback. But Ziggler came back with a DDT to the leg and having the ankle lock-in. He followed up with a Zig-zag but Kofi kicked out. Ziggler tried to escape the cage when Kofi dived out through the cage door to hit the mat first and retain the title at Stomping Grounds.

WWE Universal Championship

Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Special Guest Referee: Lacey Evans

The Universal Champion was in deep trouble in the main event of Stomping Grounds as Corbin chose Lacey Evans as the guest referee who refused to count in favor of Rollins. Rather he allowed Corbin to hit his opponent with chair shots and restart the match under No DQ rules. Furthermore, she hit a low blow on Rollins allowing Corbin to plant him with an End of Days until Becky Lynch ran out to make the save. She planted Lacey with a Bexploder Suplex outside the ring creating a distraction for Corbin to which Rollins capitalize with a Stomp for the win. (Referee John Cone counted the pinfall) Rollins celebrated with her girlfriend Becky to end the PPV show.