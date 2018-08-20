WWE Summerslam 2018 results with video highlights

Pre-show:

Rusev & Lana vs. Andrade Cien Almas & Zelina Vega (Mixed tag team match)

Lana was in firm control of the match by hitting a Machka Kick on Vega. Before that she fired up the crowd with a spinarooni of Booker T. But Almas distracted her from the outside. Rusev tried to neutralize Almas only to hit the barricade. Vega took full advantage of it and pinned Lana using both the legs on the ropes to get the win.

Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak (Cruiserweight Championship)

Gulak went for a Gu-lock at one point of the match but Alexander blocked it by hitting a spinning back elbow. Gulak caught him with a handspring elbow and had the Ankle lock on Alexander. Gulak let it go quickly and hit a Spanish Fly for the pinfall. Alexander broke it with a counter for the win.

The B-Team vs. The Revival (WWE Raw tag team championship)

The Revival was in full control from the get-go of this tag team championship match. They hit the Shatter Machine to Axel at the very beginning. But Axel came back to sense and got the hot tag. Revival still tried to pick up the win with a Dawson Cradle only for Dallas to break it. Axel reversed the move to get an easy pinfall win.

Main show:

Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day (Smackdown tag team championship)

It looked like that The New Day was about to become the new champions when The Bludgeons hit below the belt. Big E and Woods were ready to hit the Midnight Hour for the win when Harper came up with the Big Mallet in hand. He hit E with it to get the match disqualified. The punishment continued even after the match.

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental championship)

McIntyre’s will to give upper-hand to his partner was not successful courtesy of Dean Ambrose. He hit McIntyre with a Dirty Deeds even after hitting the steel steps. This created room for Ziggler to give a Buckle Bomb to Ziggler inside the ring. He followed it up with a super-kick and a Carb Stomp to win back the IC title at Summerslam.

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy (U.S. championship)

Jeff Hardy dominated the matchup for the most part of this Summerslam match. He delivered the Twist of the Fate following up with a Swanton Bomb. But Nakamura grabbed the bottom rope to prevent the pinfall. He countered when Jeff went for another Swanton Bomb. A Kinshasa earned him the win, thereafter.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

The Demon persona of Finn Balor was back in this match. It was a full-on squash match where Balor delivered series of Sling Blades, Drop-kicks and sealed the deal with a Coup De Grace.

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (Money in the Bank contract match)

Another squash match followed at Summerslam when Braun Strowman bulldozed his way to victory against Owens. It was entertaining to see the monster running over Owens with shoulder blocks. The monster also delivered a chokeslam to Owens on the ramp! Finally, a Running Powerslam ended the match.

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Daniel Bryan was determined to punish the Miz throughout this matchup. He set up a Tree of Woe for his opponent to rain series of kicks on him. A YES lock was about to end the match but the Miz bit Bryan’s arm to get rid of it. Maryse handed her husband a knuckle allowing Miz to hit Bryan with it. This allowed Miz to steal the victory from Bryan.

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw women’s championship)

Ronda Rousey picked up her maiden championship in the WWE with the least effort required. A number of Judo Tosses put Bliss down before she punished Bliss with a modified Samoan Drop. Thereafter, the arm-bar earned her a submission win. The Bella Twins and Natalya celebrated the victory with Rousey.

Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown women’s championship)

Charlotte Flair won her sixth women’s championship at Summerslam pinning her best friend Becky Lynch. The Irish Lass-kicker was on the verge of the win putting the dis-arm-her on Carmella. But Charlotte hit the Natural Selection from the back to get the pinfall. So an irate Becky attacked her buddy after the match was over to stun the crowd.

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe (WWE championship)

The WWE Championship match ended in a disqualification as Samoa Joe continued to insult Styles in front of his family. Styles almost picked up the win via Styles Clash. But Joe sent him into the ring steps and verbally attacked him with the mic. A snapped Styles attacked Joe with the chair forcing the referee to call for the bell.

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal championship)

Roman Reigns started the match with three superman punches and spears! But it was not enough to put away the beast incarnate. He sent Reigns straight to the Suplex City thereafter. Lesnar turned his attention to Braun Strowman who was standing at ringside. After beating down Strowman, he entered the ring only to digest a spear from Reigns. This earned Roman Reigns his first Universal Championship in the WWE.