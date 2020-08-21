WWE Summerslam 2020 match card with predictions

The summer showcase will culminate the unsettled scores for the top superstars of Raw and SmackDown. The headliner of the night will see the WWE Championship getting defended by Drew McIntyre against Randy Orton.

Both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships will be on the line in a one-of-a-kind situation where Asuka is the challenger in both the bouts. A Street Fight will go down where the Mysterio family is looking forward to seeking retribution against Seth Rollins.

WWE SummerSlam 2020: Match card, date, start time and where to watch

Also, the Raw Tag Team Titles and the United States Championship will be on the line when SummerSlam airs, live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the match card of the night alongside the predicted outcomes:

WWE United States Title Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

(Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin are banned from ringside)

The Hurt Business wants to start booming and they’ve got one big problem in the United States Champion, Apollo Crews who couldn’t be outlasted for weeks. MVP once again faces the reigning champion for the title at SummerSlam in a rivalry that reached its boiling point.

MVP, self-proclaimed to be the United States Champion at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules after an attack from Bobby Lashley that put Crews out of commission. But he came back valiantly to claim the title back in a cunning fashion. With The All Mighty and The 24/7 Champion banned from ringside, Apollo has a golden opportunity to retain his gold.

Prediction: Although, odds are not against the champion, his title reign hasn’t been memorable enough if it wasn’t for some veteran heel work from the challenger. It’s time for MVP to win back the prestigious title that he once had a longest-reign with.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c) (Bachelor star Demi Brunette will be at ringside)

Zelina Vega’s desperate trying to weakening one-half of the champions, Montez Ford by feeding him with poison, didn’t work out well. Ford is back and wants the smoke, more than ever as he heads into Summerslam with brother, Angelo Dawkins to defend the titles against Andrade and Angel Garza.

The Street Profits proved themselves to be the best throughout their six-month title reign and they’d look forward to continuing even after the summer showcase gets over.

Prediction: Andrade and Angel Garza are hardly on the same page and they aren’t expected to be champions, at this point. Ford and Dawkins should come out winners in a match that will be filled with shenanigans.

Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Months of taunting, threatening, backstabbing is producing a much-anticipated contest that is also a first-time PPV singles contest outing for these two superstars. Mandy Rose wants to make things ugly with her former best friend, as she and Sonya Deville will put their locks on the line in a Hair vs. Hair Match at SummerSlam.

The stipulation ensures whoever losses the match will have to go bald. It’s unthinkable to see The Golden Goddess of the WWE without her hair and especially after she went through a hair makeover, just a few days ago. Deville should be the one to get her head shelved and thus allowing Rose to get the much-needed redemption.

Prediction: The feud having combustible elements should end with a big win secured by Rose that would further help her to get into the Women’s Title picture.

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Asuka vs Bayley (c) (Asuka's first title shot of Summerslam 2020 night)

It will be a busy night for Asuka as she, despite being a red brand Superstar, will face Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship after winning a Triple Brand Battle Royal to earn the opportunity.

It was a creative masterstroke by the WWE as they might have found a name to whom Bayley could surrender her Women’s Title after enjoying reign for over 300 days. With WWE Draft looming in soon, the plan might be to switch Asuka to the blue brand to end Bayley’s reign of terror.

Prediction: Bayley holding on to the Smackdown Women’s division gold has made things stagnant, for the last couple of months. It needs to change and the Empress of Tomorrow is a good choice to be the new in-charge.

RAW Women's Title Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (c)

The bitter rivalry between Asuka and Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will continue through SummerSlam producing yet another bout and marking the first title defense of the champion.

As seen in the past, Sasha never-ever had a single successful title defense in her career that keeps her title in jeopardy. But hopefully, with the help of her best friend, Bayley standing by her side would allow her to break the infamous streak and continue her reign as the dual champion.

Prediction: While one-half of the Golden Role Models may lose her title at Summerslam, the other half is expected to continue her reign. A cliffhanger ending is expected, as well that could help WWE to set up the angle for another title match at Payback, that’s just a week away.

Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (Rey Mysterio will be in Dominik’s corner)

Dominik Mysterio is debuting at Summerslam hoping to continue his family legacy in WWE. Unfortunately, he will be up against one of the greatest and most depraved superstars of the modern era, Seth Rollins.

The good news is that Rey Mysterio will be standing in his son’s corner and the bad news is that it won’t be any other fight but rather a Street Fight – where Rollins can make full use of his mean antics.

Prediction: With Rey Mysterio, the iconic luchador’s sight and career in jeopardy, his son Dominik was pushed too far. With his back against the wall, he’d find a way to secure the win against The Messiah that would also assure a smooth kick-off to his career in WWE’s big league.

WWE Universal Title Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt share an unmatchable past filled with agonies. Wyatt Swamp Fight was likely to put that past behind them but instead, it brought drastic change to the behavior of Strowman.

Now, the self-proclaimed “Monster” collides with “The Fiend” in a colossal showdown where we may get ready to witness some inhuman tricks. In the end, it should be The Fiend to stand tall as he gets back to the winning road and his prized possession.

Prediction: The Fiend was destined to dethrone Braun Strowman’s championship reign from the very beginning and the time is here. The saga between these two behemoths should finally end with this title switch.

WWE Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Drew McIntyre’s maiden title run is made of some legendary stuff, starting from Wrestlemania 36. To his misfortune, Randy Orton is that tailor-made name who’s expert in 'legend’ killing.

After victimizing so many legends in the recent past, the Apex Predator has received the taste of blood and he won’t stop without trying the main course, the WWE Championship. Orton had held the prestigious prize for thirteen occasions in his career and he’s expected to do it again by schooling the Scottish Psychopath.

Prediction: A highly physical contest must be ending with The Viper clinching the WWE Title for the fourteenth time and thereby setting the path clear for Edge’s return. But before that, the King of Claymore Country’s fate could be sealed in an RKO and he would 'never see it coming.’