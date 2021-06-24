WWE SummerSlam 2021: Spoiler on dream match featuring Edge

Bengaluru, June 24: WWE is pushing to make SummerSlam 2021 a Wrestlemania-worthy show in August with legendary names like Brock Lesnar and John Cena being rumoured to compete in mega matches against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
WWE Hall of Famer Edge is also in the plans of the WWE creative team for a huge showdown in the WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place on Ausgust 21 at the Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada..
WWE is reportedly keen to set-up a first-ever match between Seth Rollins and Edge during the biggest party of the summer. While the Rated R Superstar has made a name for himself capitalizing on opportunities throughout his career, Rollins is often touted to be a modern-day version of Edge as he followed the same path.
This is the reason why WWE Universe has always dreamt of this match which could become a reality, as per reports from WrestleVotes. WWE plans to stack up the card of the biggest event of the summer, as much as possible and Smackdown is expected to deliver the second biggest match (Reigns vs. Cena being the first one) of this coming summer's biggest event.
As it stands, the veteran is booked for seven appearances on the following Friday Night SmackDown and Super shows:
* SmackDown – Friday, July 16 at the Toyota Center in Houston
* SmackDown – Friday, July 30 at the Target Center in Minneapolis
* SmackDown – Friday, August 6 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa
* Supershow – Saturday, August 14 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte
* SmackDown – Friday, August 20 at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix
* SmackDown – Friday, August 27 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock
* SmackDown – Friday, September 3 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville
Going by these advertisements posted by WWE’s touring department, we assume that Edge will be part of the entire SummerSlam 2021 buildup through August, while he will continue to make appearances even after the PPV event. But there’s no update on how WWE will start building up Edge vs. Seth Rollins program.
It should be noted that these two men share a history that dates back to 2014, when Rollins threatened to break Edge’s neck if John Cena didn’t agree to put The Authority – Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, back in power to run WWE.
