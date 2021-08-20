WWE SummerSlam 2021: Spoiler on top match outcomes

As WWE’s titans are set to collide in mega warfares at SummerSlam, predicted match outcomes have been presented and it appears the top champions are heavy favorites to retain.

Betting odds for the top matches of SummerSlam 2021 as well as the newly announced matches from this week's Raw have been released, via BetOnline.

WWE SummerSlam 2021 match card with predictions

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is heavily favored to retain his title against John Cena, while WWE Champion Bobby Lashley holds the same chance against Goldberg.

This makes sense as John Cena will be off to the United Kingdom following SummerSlam 2021 for the film shoot of a new thriller franchise titled Argylle.

Meanwhile, the challenger for the WWE Title Match, Goldberg will be finished with his WWE obligations for the year 2021 at SummerSlam and hence it makes no sense for him to win the WWE Championship by beating a dominant champion.

From the women’s side of the card, both the champions from Raw and SmackDown, Nikki A.S.H., and Bianca Belair are favored to retain. While Nikki puts her title on the line against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat, Belair competes in a highly anticipated rematch against Sasha Banks from WrestleMania 37.

However, given Charlotte Flair’s track record of wins, she’s close enough (+150) to the champion (-125) which could still be an indication for a title change. Flair is also undefeated at SummerSlam which may also end up working in her favor from a creative perspective.

In the promoted dream match between Edge (-300) and Seth Rollins (+200), the Hall of Famer is surprisingly favorite to come up as the winner which may keep her championship win quest alive. A loss to the Rated R Superstar may cause Rollins to change brands during the upcoming Draft to start things fresh.

The revealed odds also suggest that we could witness new United States Champion and Raw Tag Team Champions on Saturday (August 21) night, while the SmackDown Tag Team Champions are favorites to retain.

In the remaining non-title matches, Drew McIntyre and Alexa Bliss are likely to topple their opponents to make way to the title picture in the future.

Here is the updated WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view odds as given below:

♦ Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) -500 vs. John Cena +300

♦ WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) -600 vs. Goldberg +350

♦ RAW Women’s Championship: Nikki A.S.H. (c) -125 vs. Charlotte Flair +150 vs. Rhea Ripley +250

♦ SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) -200 vs. Sasha Banks +150

♦ SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) -400 vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio +250

♦ RAW Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles and Omos (c) +150 vs. RK-Bro -200

♦ US Championship: Sheamus (c) +150 vs. Damien Priest -200

♦ Drew McIntyre -600 vs. Jinder Mahal +350

♦ Alexa Bliss -400 vs. Eva Marie +250

♦ Edge -300 vs. Seth Rollins +200