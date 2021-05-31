WWE SummerSlam 2021: Two franchise players booked for mega bout?

Also, the belief is that the company will present a card worthy of an NFL stadium show. So, a massive main event match is being nurtured for the upcoming event featuring two respective franchise players of the WWE.

According to a reliable source, Mat Men Wrestling Podcast who broke a few WWE stories recently, WWE SummerSlam 2021 will feature John Cena vs. Roman Reigns in a singles contest.



Reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter also revealed that WWE is discussing the idea of Roman Reigns vs John Cena over the Universal Championship for SummerSlam 2021.

At this point, this is being considered as a rumour as it's unknown how far the creative talks have progressed. Also, there's no update whether Cena is ready to jump back to in-ring competitions after returning from his Hollywood filming schedule.





The positive part of the situation is that it's been confirmed that John Cena and WWE are in touch with each other, per The Observer."Stories going around are that WWE has a main event and a guest host to make it stadium-worthy. The leading rumor is Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the Universal title. We do know that as of last week they were in talks with Cena."WWE had witnessed this mega clash between the former world champions, back in the 2017 No Mercy PPV event. That match was planned out of nowhere where Cena put over his WWE successor digesting a clean pinfall loss in a match that many consider being an all-time classic.It was previously reported that John Cena is scheduled to be part of the SmackDown go-home episode for Money in the Bank pay-per-view on July 16. However, there is no confirmation about this from the WWE but that particular show will mark the return of live fans in attendance in more than a year (except for a one-off WrestleMania 37 experience).

Cena seems to be the most fitting person to welcome the fans back on WWE’s weekly shows in a grand way. The pandemic kept John Cena away from the WWE for more than a year. He has also been filming the Peacemaker HBO Max spin-off series in Canada for the last few months, causing his first WrestleMania absence in 17 years.



The strict COVID-19 protocol maintained by Canada Govenrment didn't allow the sixteen-time world champion to fly back to the United States. The Peacemaker shooting schedule will reportedly be wrapped up, on July 7th, allowing WWE and Cena to work out something for SummerSlam 2021.