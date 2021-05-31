WWE SummerSlam 2021: Two franchise players booked for mega bout?

Bengaluru, May 31: WWE has recently announced 2021 SummerSlam date which falls on a Saturday that is August 21st. The location is yet to be decided, but insider information suggests that they will arrange an outdoor setup for the second biggest pay-per-view of the year.
Also, the belief is that the company will present a card worthy of an NFL stadium show. So, a massive main event match is being nurtured for the upcoming event featuring two respective franchise players of the WWE.
According to a reliable source, Mat Men Wrestling Podcast who broke a few WWE stories recently, WWE SummerSlam 2021 will feature John Cena vs. Roman Reigns in a singles contest.
Reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter also revealed that WWE is discussing the idea of Roman Reigns vs John Cena over the Universal Championship for SummerSlam 2021.
At this point, this is being considered as a rumour as it's unknown how far the creative talks have progressed. Also, there's no update whether Cena is ready to jump back to in-ring competitions after returning from his Hollywood filming schedule.
Cena seems to be the most fitting person to welcome the fans back on WWE’s weekly shows in a grand way. The pandemic kept John Cena away from the WWE for more than a year. He has also been filming the Peacemaker HBO Max spin-off series in Canada for the last few months, causing his first WrestleMania absence in 17 years.
The strict COVID-19 protocol maintained by Canada Govenrment didn't allow the sixteen-time world champion to fly back to the United States. The Peacemaker shooting schedule will reportedly be wrapped up, on July 7th, allowing WWE and Cena to work out something for SummerSlam 2021.
