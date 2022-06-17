WWE Summerslam 2022 main event in jeopardy due to Randy Orton’s injury?

Wrestling Observer had earlier revealed that Randy Orton has been given a major role during the summer, including a chance to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the titles at the biggest event of the summer.

But the latest update from Fightful Select suggests that Orton may be taking a break during the summer schedule as he has been dealing with a back injury for some time now.

The exact nature of his injury is still unknown but it is something which Orton had to nurse before the WWE Tag Title Unification match with Riddle against the Usos last month.

That was the last time we saw the 14-time world champion on TV as he was taken out by Roman Reigns and The Usos via a post-match attack. At that time, it was thought to be a kayfabe injury to get him written off Raw and Smackdown appearances for the time being.

However, there is more to the story as the injury, which is a real one has worsened in recent times and may require surgery to get fully healed.

“We’re told that things have gotten progressively worse, and WWE fears that Orton will be forced to undergo a surgery,” the source mentioned.

“WWE sources that we spoke to said that if that happens, Orton would likely be out of action the rest of 2022. Thus far, the exact injury is unknown.”

If the top superstar is ruled out for the remainder of 2022, then WWE has to find a backup opponent for Roman Reigns at WWE Summerslam which is a tough job given WWE’s thinner roster.

Fightful added that Orton hasn't been factored into any creative plans for the summer, possibly due to the injury. Now his tag team partner Riddle has been involved in a feud with Roman Reigns, which was originally planned for Orton, according to Fightful.

Reigns vs. Riddle will take place on tonight’s episode of Smackdown with a stipulation that goes as follows: If Riddle loses he will not be able to challenge for the Unified WWE Universal Championship as long as Reigns holds the titles.