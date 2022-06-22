WWE Summerslam 2022: Possible spoiler on John Cena’s opponent

That particular show has been dedicated to the 20th-anniversary celebration of the legendary WWE Superstar and it will also serve as the go-home edition for the red brand before the very next Sunday’s Money in the Bank premium live event.

It’s still up in the air whether John Cena will be a part of the exciting gimmick event or not but he is likely to feature in the late July PLE, Summerslam. As per the reports, creative plans for the returning superstar have already been sketched and it will allow him to be back in action during the biggest event of the summer.

In a recent edition of Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer noted that the current talk is to have Cena face the United States Champion Theory at Summerslam 2022. While nothing has been confirmed, that's the rumoured direction that WWE wants to take for now.

Vince McMahon admittedly sees Theory as the next 'John Cena’ and hence putting him into a match against the 16-time World Champion should do wonder for the career of the up-and-coming superstar. Here’s what Meltzer had to offer in his update.

"Cena returns on the 6/27 Raw show in Laredo, TX. While this has not been confirmed to us by the company, the talk in wrestling is that it will be Cena vs. Theory at SummerSlam with the idea that working with Cena will bring Theory up to a higher level."

The storyline for the matchup has already started as Theory took shots at Cena by saying that he was 'sorry' for being a better US Champion than the former US Champ who made the title look more prestigious through his multiple runs with it.

Even Cena fired back at the brash young superstar saying that Theory desperately needs an 'Attitude Adjustment’. Perhaps, this ongoing angle will unfold on Tv starting with this coming episode of Raw once WWE’s babe-ruth returns home.

The Cenation Leader last wrestled at SummerSlam 2021 in Paradise, Nevada where he lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match via clean pinfall. A year later, we can expect his comeback to in-ring action at the same event’s 2022 edition set for July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.