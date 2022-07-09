WWE Summerslam 2022: Two new championship matches announced

Kolkata,
July
9:
During
this
year's
Summerslam,
later
this
month,
Liv
Morgan
will
face
the
first
yet
toughest
challenge
of
her
title
reign
in
the
form
of
Ronda
Rousey.
Over on this week’s Smackdown, the rematch between the two from Money in the Bank 2022 was confirmed. MITB marked the first championship reign of Morgan’s career.
In the opening match of that PPV night, Liv won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and then rushed the ring to cash in the contract for a championship match against Rousey, who had just successfully defended her title against Natalya.
Rousey quickly grabbed her with an ankle lock but Liv was able to escape the hold by targeting the hurt knee. She then rolled Rousey up to get the pin the win.
As Summerslam 2022 builds began on Smackdown, Natalya took credit for Liv’s title win by pointing out that it was her Sharpshooter who paved the way for Liv to get the win.
Rousey got involved in the scene and caused a brawl with Natalya. That was followed by a match between Rousey and Natalya. Rousey applied the ankle lock on Nattie to win in minutes.
It is official!
New #SmackDown Women's Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce will defend her title against @RondaRousey at #SummerSlam!https://t.co/hoQdTNKI6U pic.twitter.com/rRppFnVGoL— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2022
When you get told you might have Special Guest Referee for you match at #SummerSlam..@WWEUsos #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JPosLiAQDm— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2022
