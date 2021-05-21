WWE Summerslam reportedly set with fans; Full PPV lineup revealed

Bengaluru, May 21: The 2021 edition of WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will reportedly be taking place at Las Vegas, Nevada. Sports Illustrated reports that the second biggest event in the WWE calendar has been internally confirmed for the state of Nevada. Since PWInsider also pointed out the same, the August show seems to be heading to Vegas this year.
WWE is yet to officially confirm SummerSlam and its date as it stands, while recent reports claim that the event is scheduled for August 22. The host venue’s name hasn’t been revealed by the sources but WWE usually runs the summer's biggest event either at MGM Grand Garden Arena or the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.
Previously, reports claimed that WWE wanted to hold SummerSlam in an outdoor stadium setting. If that appears to be true then it should be held at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. Allegiant does not offer a retractable roof but the outdoor setting is available along with its special roof and doors.
