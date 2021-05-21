English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Summerslam reportedly set with fans; Full PPV lineup revealed

By
WWE Summerslam (image courtesy WWE.com)
WWE Summerslam (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, May 21: The 2021 edition of WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will reportedly be taking place at Las Vegas, Nevada. Sports Illustrated reports that the second biggest event in the WWE calendar has been internally confirmed for the state of Nevada. Since PWInsider also pointed out the same, the August show seems to be heading to Vegas this year.

WWE is yet to officially confirm SummerSlam and its date as it stands, while recent reports claim that the event is scheduled for August 22. The host venue’s name hasn’t been revealed by the sources but WWE usually runs the summer's biggest event either at MGM Grand Garden Arena or the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

Previously, reports claimed that WWE wanted to hold SummerSlam in an outdoor stadium setting. If that appears to be true then it should be held at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. Allegiant does not offer a retractable roof but the outdoor setting is available along with its special roof and doors.



The rumour was that SummerSlam 2021 will be the 1st PPV after WrestleMania 37 to feature fans live in attendance. But Sports Illustrated has also mentioned that Money In The Bank 2021 is set for July. This PPV should mark the return of live fans from Texas as WWE finally leaves their ThunderDome facility in Florida.

According to Wrestlevotes, FOX Officials are playing a key role in the return of the fans as they made it clear to WWE that they want live crowds for the shows as soon as possible, just like other sporting events around the USA.

“Heard from a very reliable source that FOX has privately pushed for a return to live crowds over the past few weeks, actively seeking updates on timeframes, etc. They’d like their billion dollar investment on the same playing field as the MLB, NBA & others.”



A new WWE Network promo is also being aired that has seemingly confirmed that Money In the Bank will air after Hell In a Cell. While HIAC has been announced for June 20, MITB would take place on July 18. Extreme Rules should take place in the month of October, the usual slot for Hell In a Cell.

Check out the details of remaining PPV events of 2021:

* June 20: Hell In a Cell from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

* July 18: Money In the Bank from Texas, city and venue TBA

* August 22: SummerSlam from Las Vegas, Nevada, venue TBA

* September: Clash of Champions from TBA

* October: Extreme Rules from TBA

* November: Survivor Series from TBA

* December: TLC from TBA
More WWE News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ECB denies receiving BCCI request
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 12:51 [IST]
Other articles published on May 21, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments