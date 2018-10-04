WWE Super Show-Down: Match card, preview and schedule

Singles Match: The Undertaker (W/Kane) vs Triple H (W/Shawn Michaels)

The Undertaker and Triple H have had some memorable matches in the past, but their meeting at Super Show-Down will be their final encounter.

They won't be alone as Shawn Michaels will be in Triple H's corner while Kane will back his brother to take us back to relive the Attitude Era. This could potentially lead to a tag team match in the future. Undertaker vs Triple H has always been a slobber knocker, so expect no different this time around.

Tag Team match: Bobby Lashley & John Cena vs Kevin Owens & Elias

Bobby Lashley has been single-handedly taking care of business on Raw, but failed to do so earlier this week owing number games. On Saturday, he will have back up as John Cena is set to return to the WWE at Super Show-Down to team up with Lashley against Kevin Owens and Elias.

KO and Elias have had a battle with Lashley and his manager Lio Rush over the last few weeks, but this time they will have Cena to counter.

Smackdown Women's Title Match: Charlotte vs Becky Lynch (c)

Becky Lynch captured the SmackDown Women's Title from her former best friend Charlotte at Hell in a Cell, but the Irish Lass-kicker has continued her attacks on Charlotte. So, the Queen will look to gain back her crown in Melbourne.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Shield vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

The war between The Shield and The Dogs of War is far from over and could result in either of the teams splitting soon as the six top stars on RAW square off.

All eyes will be on Dean Ambrose as there is talk that he will betray his Shield brethren after the Dogs of War brought up some great points about his time injured last week.

Women's Tag Team match: NaomiI & Asuka vs The IIconics

Hometown's The IIconics take on Naomi and Asuka in tag-team action. The two teams have been involved in a short feud ever since Hell in a Cell PPV got over. Over the last few weeks, Peyton Royce and Billie Kaye have beaten Naomi which led to Asuka coming to make the save and that started a new alliance.

No matter who ends up the winner, we believe this feud will be continue until Evolution and there is talk this could lead to the birth of Women's Tag Team championship in the future.

Cruiserweight Title Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs Buddy Murphy

Cedric Alexander, who is on six-month reign will defend the Cruiserweight title against the hometown hero, Buddy Murphy.

The pair feuded during the summer and in the end Alexander retained his title, but with home advantage now Murphy could dethrone the champion.

Six-Woman Tag Team match: Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs The Riott Squad

The Riott Squad has made Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins' lives a living hell on Monday Night RAW off late and that led to the six women all facing off in a tag match in Australia.

The RAW Women's Champion, Ronda will look to seek revenge against The Riott Squad who attacked her friend Natalya.

Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day (c) vs The Bar

The New Day defeated Rusev Day at Hell in a Cell and as predicted The Bar were next in line to try to take the Smackdown Tag Team titles away from them.

The members of both the teams have met each other once in one-on-one action this past few weeks on Smackdown with The Bar winning two times.

This will be the first title opportunity on Blue brand for The Bar, and given the momentum swing, they will aim to take away the title and dominate the Blue brand like they did in Raw.

NO.1 Contenders Match For WWE Title: Daniel Bryan vs The Miz

The pair feuded ever since Miz's return to Smackdown and his match with Daniel Bryan could be a game changer for Smackdown Live's future.

They have been at odds for years, and now it's time for the two to fight earn a shot at the WWE Championship. The Miz has come out on top in recent weeks using "heelish" tactics, but Bryan is no mug when it comes to these kind of opportunities.

WWE Championship Match - NO DQ/NO Count-out: AJ Styles (c) vs Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe has taken this rivalry with WWE Champion AJ Styles to the next level and has made things personal after threatening the champ's family by visiting them while The Phenomenal One was on Smackdown.

After a controversial finish at Hell in a Cell, SmackDown general manager Paige has made the title match between Styles and Joe a No DQ and No Count-out contest, so there has to be a winner in Australia.